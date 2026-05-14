theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for MLB, NBA + PGA Championship

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer by using theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of this weekend’s action. This exclusive promotion features a $1,000 first bet reset for the PGA Championship, MLB, NHL, NBA and more. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you plan to use your welcome offer on the pivotal playoff matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, or you want to save it for the NHL, PGA Championship or MLB, this promo equips you perfectly for the weekend. Sign up with theScore Bet and start reaping the rewards.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 14, 2026

The welcome offer provides a $1,000 bet reset. You can place your first cash wager on any game this week without needing to opt in. If your initial bet happens to lose, you will receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You do not have to wager the full $1,000 to participate. You can comfortably bet any lesser amount you prefer and still get 100% of it back if the bet falls short. Should your wager lose, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets will expire if they are not used within seven days of receipt.

Looking Ahead to NBA Playoffs: Game 6 Doubleheader

Here is a look at the upcoming NBA matchups to help you place your first qualifying wager:

San Antonio Spurs (-4.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (+4.5) | Total: O/U 218.5

| Total: O/U 218.5 Detroit Pistons (+3.5) at Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) | Total: O/U 209.5

When evaluating these games, recent postseason performances can point you toward the better bet. San Antonio enters the marquee matchup as the favorite, looking to capitalize on their recent momentum against Minnesota as Victor Wembanyama continues to ascend to superstardom. In the Eastern Conference clash, Detroit enters as the underdog but presents a compelling matchup against Cleveland as they look to secure an upset victory.

When analyzing the massive player prop slate, certain season-long trends heavily indicate value on specific over/under lines. Taking a closer look at the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham boasts the highest projected points total at 27.5. Considering Cunningham is currently averaging a spectacular 30.0 points per game across 12 postseason appearances, backing the over (-118) is a strong statistical play. He has consistently carried the offensive load for Detroit, making him a prime candidate to eclipse this mark against Cleveland.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup is a straightforward process. No matter which offer you are eligible for, follow these simple steps to get started:

Register an Account: Open the app and follow the on-screen prompts to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP. This code is required to unlock your welcome bonus, regardless of which state you are located in.

Next Steps: Once your account is registered and the promo code is applied, navigate to the cashier section and make a secure deposit using one of the available banking methods. Then, place your first real cash wager on any available market at theScore Bet. Your first bet is automatically covered by the $1,000 Bet Reset, meaning you can confidently wager up to $1,000 knowing you will be refunded in bonus bets if it loses.