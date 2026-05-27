Shades of the 2023 Stanley Cup team: Golden Knights win with depth scoring, defense and goaltending

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The tempting comparison, given the Golden Knights’ unexpected run to the Stanley Cup Final, would be…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The tempting comparison, given the Golden Knights’ unexpected run to the Stanley Cup Final, would be to the team that shocked the NHL in 2018 by playing for the championship as a first-year franchise.

But the more apt comparison might be to three years ago when Vegas — in not nearly as much of a surprise — won the Stanley Cup.

Carolina or Montreal, who are playing in the Eastern Conference Final, will have a lot to say whether the Golden Knights complete the task and win another Cup.

But Vegas is back for the third time in its nine seasons to cement itself as potentially the greatest expansion franchise in North American sports history. The Golden Knights got there by beating Colorado 2-1 on Tuesday night for a stunning sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche.

This team, like the one in 2023, has won with depth scoring, bruising defense and a hot goalie.

“I think we’ve always built our teams with good depth at the forward position, defensive position and goaltending position,” captain Mark Stone said. “I guess the similarities are that’s just the way we build our teams.”

On the 2023 team, 18 players scored goals in the playoffs and 12 had at least 10 points over 22 games. So far through 16 games this postseason, 15 players have scored goals and six have produced 10 or more points.

The depth showed itself in the clincher against the Avalanche when both goals came from the third and fourth lines, with Cole Smith scoring the decisive goal with 5:45 left.

“The third and fourth lines, the five- and six-D, that’s how you continue to move in the playoffs,” coach John Tortorella said. “Those are very important pieces as you go through these series. I’m happy for Smitty. I was going to kill him; he’s taking so many penalties.

“But I’m happy for him and (Dylan Coghlan and Kaedan Korczak). I mean, how well did they play. Playing against that team with the amount of speed that they bring, they weren’t intimidated by a thing.”

Coghlan and Korczak form the third pairing on the Golden Knights’ defense, which shut down an Avalanche offense that averaged a league-high 3.63 goals per game during the regular season and in the first two rounds upped that to 4.11. It was 1.75 against Vegas.

Colorado went the final 14:23 of the second period in Game 4 without a shot on goal and more than 25 minutes with just one shot.

The Golden Knights spent the series blocking one Avalanche shot after another, and for the postseason, four of the top nine players in blocked shots play for Vegas, topped by Shea Theodore’s 46. Four of the top five in 2023 were Golden Knights, including leader Alec Martinez with 57.

And then there’s the goalie play.

Adin Hill shined in 2023, coming off the bench in the second round and then going 11-4 with a .932 save percentage and 2.17 goals-against average. Hill remains on the team, but has been watching from the bench as Carter Hart has taken hold of the position. Hart is 12-4 with a .924 percentage and 2.22 GAA during the postseason.

“Hartsy’s been amazing this whole series, whole playoffs really,” Mitch Marner said. “Made some massive saves throughout all these games and again tonight. Made some massive ones for us to keep the game where it was. Hell of a game by Hartsy again.”

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