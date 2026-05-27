Diamondbacks look to continue win streak, play the Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks (30-24, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-33, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (30-24, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-33, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (6-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Giants: Trevor McDonald (2-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -115, Diamondbacks -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks seek to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 22-33 overall and 12-15 at home. The Giants have a 17-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona is 30-24 overall and 12-14 in road games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Schmitt leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Willy Adames is 12 for 40 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 32 RBIs while hitting .273 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 16 for 40 with two doubles, four triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 9-1, .300 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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