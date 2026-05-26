French Open Results

Tuesday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €61,723,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
First Round
Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Alice Tubello, France, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
First Round
Storm Hunter, Australia, and Caty McNally (12), United States, def. Chloe Paquet and Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-1.
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