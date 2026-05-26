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French Open Results

The Associated Press

May 26, 2026, 6:32 AM

Tuesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €61,723,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

First Round

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Alice Tubello, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Caty McNally (12), United States, def. Chloe Paquet and Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-1.

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