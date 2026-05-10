10 players to watch at the World Cup

Two of soccer’s all-time greats will likely make their final bows on the sport’s biggest stage at the 2026 World…

Two of soccer’s all-time greats will likely make their final bows on the sport’s biggest stage at the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can finally pass the baton on to a new generation including Spain’s Lamine Yamal.

Kylian Mbappé — who was only 19 when he won the World Cup with France in 2018 — is still waiting to confirm his place as the heir-apparent to Messi and Ronaldo.

But there are others, too, aiming to make their mark in the United States, Canada and Mexico, from Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland to Team USA’s Christian Pulisic.

Here are 10 players to watch this year’s World Cup.

Lionel Messi

The magnificent Messi finally achieved his career ambition in Qatar four years ago by leading Argentina to World Cup glory and emulating national icon Diego Maradona.

With it, Messi effectively completed soccer, winning the top titles for club, country and individually.

Since Qatar, he has moved to the United States to make Inter Miami the dominant force in MLS, winning the MLS Cup last year.

His status as the greatest player of all time is still debated, with Maradona and Pelé generally considered his main rivals for that title. But back-to-back World Cups — which Pelé achieved in 1958 and ’62 —would further strengthen his case.

Messi, however, has given Argentina a scare just two weeks ahead of the World Cup. The 38-year-old was substituted in an Inter Miami game on Sunday and diagnosed with “an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.” No timeline was given for his recovery.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is still waiting for the one trophy that has eluded him in his glittering, record-breaking career.

The Portugal star heads to the World Cup after leading Saudi club Al Nassr to the domestic league title this season. That trophy adds to league titles with Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain and Juventus in Italy, along with five Champions League trophies (four with Madrid, one with United).

He has also won the European Championship with Portugal and two UEFA Nations League titles. His 143 goals is a record in men’s international soccer and nobody has scored more than his 41 in World Cup qualifiers.

Even at the age of 41, his hunger for trophies and records shows no sign of relenting.

Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé has long been considered the player to take over the title as the best player on the planet after Messi and Ronaldo.

Some would say the Real Madrid striker has already done that as a World Cup and multiple title-winner, but the fact that he has yet to win the Champions League or Ballon d’Or leaves a big question hanging over his career.

He should have a good shot at this year’s Ballon d’Or — awarded annually to the best player in the world — if he can lead France to another World Cup title after topping the scoring charts in Spain and leading the way in the Champions League.

Mbappé is often judged on what he hasn’t won, rather than what he has. In two years at Madrid, he is still waiting for major titles in Spain.

Ousmane Dembélé

The current Ballon d’Or holder could be a two-time Champions League winner by time the World Cup kicks off.

The France forward has reignited his career since joining Paris Saint-Germain three years ago, helping it secure its first Champions League title last season and reach back-to-back finals this year.

Having been touted as one of the brightest prospects in Europe earlier in his career, Barcelona bought Dembélé for $173 million in 2017. An underwhelming time in Spain led many to think he would never realize his potential.

No one is saying that now.

Erling Haaland

The Manchester City striker is playing in his first major international tournament after smashing records at club level.

Haaland, 25, is well on his way breaking scoring records in the Champions League and Premier League and has already surpassed benchmarks set by Messi in terms of the speed with which he’s amassing goals.

Norway is an outsider at this year’s World Cup, but in Haaland it has arguably the most lethal forward at the tournament.

Lamine Yamal

Spain’s teenaged sensation was the star of its triumph at the European Championship in 2024 despite not turning 17 until the eve of the final.

He was the youngest-ever scorer at a men’s Euros and with mesmerizing speed and footwork. Yamal is earning comparisons to Messi, who was once photographed with the Argentina star when he was still a baby.

Yamal has arguably overtaken Mbappé as the man most likely to fill void when Messi and Ronaldo retire and an impressive World Cup could strengthen that argument.

Jude Bellingham

He’s the midfielder virtually every top team wanted when Real Madrid sealed his signature in 2023. He went on to lead the club to its 15th Champions League title and the Spanish title in his first season at the club before driving England to the final of the Euros with one of the goals of the tournament on the way.

Bellingham is a matchwinner capable of unforgettable moments on the biggest stage and despite an underwhelming season at Madrid, he will be one of England’s biggest hopes as it aims to win a major title for the first time since 1966.

Neymar

Brazil’s all-time record goal-scorer has carried the weight of a nation on his shoulders throughout his career.

Despite winning the biggest honors as a player, he is yet to lead Brazil to a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Neymar, now 34, has been called up by Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti for his fourth World Cup after enduring injuries and an underwhelming move to Saudi Arabia since the last edition in Qatar four years ago.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian icon is leaving Liverpool after a disappointing campaign, but remains his country’s talisman.

Egypt will just have to hope the 33-year-old striker has saved his best for the World Cup.

Salah scored 257 goals in 442 and won a full set of trophies with Liverpool – including the Champions League and two Premier League titles.

With Egypt he has been runner up in two African Cup of Nations.

Christian Pulisic

From an early age Pulisic was seen as capable of becoming American soccer’s biggest overseas star.

He has gone on to play for some of Europe’s biggest clubs in Germany, England and Italy, winning top honors along the way and none bigger than the Champions League with Chelsea.

Now at AC Milan the forward has discovered some of his most consistent form and will be an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s hopes to go far with the U.S. Men’s National Team at a home World Cup.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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