Pistons rally from 24 down, beat Magic to force Game 7

The Detroit Pistons erased a 24-point deficit after beating the Orlando Magic 93-79, forcing a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain, center, struggles to get off a shot between Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed, left, and guard Cade Cunningham during the second half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP/John Raoux) Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain, center, struggles to get off a shot between Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed, left, and guard Cade Cunningham during the second half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP/John Raoux) ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 32 points and the top-seeded Detroit Pistons pulled off an incredible rally Friday night, erasing a 24-point deficit and beating the Orlando Magic 93-79 to force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Detroit trailed by 22 at the half and Orlando’s lead went to 62-38 early in the third quarter. The Magic looked absolutely poised to become the seventh No. 8 seed to eliminate a No. 1 seed in the conference quarterfinal round.

And then everything went wrong for Orlando. Everything.

The Magic became the first team since 1996-97 — when play-by-play began getting tracked digitally — to lose at home after leading by at least 24 points with a chance to win a series.

Tobias Harris scored 22 points for Detroit, which will host Game 7 on Sunday. Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane each scored 17 for Orlando, which is now 0-2 in closeout opportunities in this series.

RAPTORS 112, CAVALIERS 110, OT

TORONTO (AP) — RJ Barrett hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime and Toronto pushed their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series to a seventh game by beating Cleveland.

Evan Mobley had a chance to win it for Cleveland but his 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim.

Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 14 assists, Barrett and Ja’Kobe Walter both scored 24 points and Collin Murray-Boyles added 17 as Toronto held on after blowing an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Game 7 is in Cleveland on Sunday. The home team has won all six games so far in the series.

Mobley had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and James Harden had 16 for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen scored 14 points and Dean Wade had 10.

LAKERS 98, ROCKETS 78

HOUSTON (AP) — LeBron James had 28 points and Los Angeles eliminated Houston in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series by holding the Rockets to a season low in points.

The No. 4 seed Lakers move on to meet the top-seeded Thunder with Game 1 Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

The Lakers used a 27-3 run in the first half to take an 18-point lead at halftime. They led by 22 with about three minutes left in the third quarter before Houston went on an 8-2 run to cut the lead to 71-55 entering the fourth.

But Los Angeles opened the quarter with a 10-3 spurt, with five points from Rui Hachimura, to make it 81-58 with about seven minutes left.

Hachimura added 21 points with five 3-pointers.

Amen Thompson had 18 points and Alperen Sengun added 17 for Houston, which is heading home after a first-round playoff loss for a second straight season after losing to the Warriors in seven games last year.

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