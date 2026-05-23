Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Memorial Day Weekend NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Underdog Promo Code for NBA, MLB Picks

Promo code: Use WTOP when creating a new Underdog account.

Use when creating a new Underdog account. Bonus offer: Play $5 to receive $50 in bonus entries.

Play $5 to receive $50 in bonus entries. Eligibility: Available to new Underdog users only.

Available to new Underdog users only. Age requirements: Must be 18+ in most eligible states; 21+ in AZ, MA and VA; 19+ in AL and NE.

Must be 18+ in most eligible states; 21+ in AZ, MA and VA; 19+ in AL and NE. Location requirements: Must be a resident of, and physically located in, a legal participating state.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA promo tonight

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Lines & Analysis

Jalen Brunson: 26.5 Total Points (Higher -120 / Lower -110)

26.5 Total Points (Higher -120 / Lower -110) Karl-Anthony Towns: 11.5 Total Rebounds (Higher -117 / Lower -113)

11.5 Total Rebounds (Higher -117 / Lower -113) Josh Hart: 7.5 Total Rebounds (Higher +106 / Lower -143)

7.5 Total Rebounds (Higher +106 / Lower -143) Mikal Bridges: 12.5 Total Points (Higher -118 / Lower -110)

12.5 Total Points (Higher -118 / Lower -110) OG Anunoby: 14.5 Total Points (Higher -121 / Lower -108)

Donovan Mitchell: 27.5 Total Points (Higher -106 / Lower -124)

27.5 Total Points (Higher -106 / Lower -124) Evan Mobley: 15.5 Total Points (Higher -108 / Lower -121)

15.5 Total Points (Higher -108 / Lower -121) Jarrett Allen: 8.5 Total Rebounds (Higher +106 / Lower -144)

8.5 Total Rebounds (Higher +106 / Lower -144) James Harden: 5.5 Total Assists (Higher -146 / Lower +110)

5.5 Total Assists (Higher -146 / Lower +110) Max Strus: 2.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals (Higher -187 / Lower +140)

Narrative: The Knicks need their stars to shine on the road. The offensive volume is firmly concentrated in Brunson’s hands, while a rebound-minded Towns cleans up the misses.

The Knicks need their stars to shine on the road. The offensive volume is firmly concentrated in Brunson’s hands, while a rebound-minded Towns cleans up the misses. Pick: We’re locking in Brunson to score higher than 26.5 points and Towns to pull down more than 11.5 rebounds.

Narrative: Desperation figures to kick in for Cleveland at home. Expect Mitchell to push the tempo and Allen to fight tooth and nail on the boards, but the exact consensus lines make these a true test of nerve.

Desperation figures to kick in for Cleveland at home. Expect Mitchell to push the tempo and Allen to fight tooth and nail on the boards, but the exact consensus lines make these a true test of nerve. Pick: Expect a gritty, physical trench war—look for Allen to squeeze past 8.5 rebounds in a closely contested battle.

How to Activate Your Underdog Offer

Create an Account: Download the app or navigate to the site to register your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is absolutely critical that you enter promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once verified, deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Finally, play a $5 entry on tonight’s game or any other available market to instantly trigger your $50 in bonus entries.

Standard Entry: This requires 2+ picks and triggers the largest potential payout. Keep in mind, every single leg of your entry must hit to cash the ticket.

This requires 2+ picks and triggers the largest potential payout. Keep in mind, every single leg of your entry must hit to cash the ticket. Flex Entry: If you prefer a safety net for your fearless forecasts, flex an entry requiring 3+ picks. With a flex, you still receive a payout even if one leg falls short, keeping you in the fight if a bad beat strikes.

We’re gearing up for a monumental Eastern Conference clash tonight, and desperation figures to kick in for both squads. If you are a new player looking to smash the lines on this high-stakes showdown, we’ve got the ultimate welcome offer to rev up your bankroll. By using the exclusive, you can simply sign up and play $5 to instantly receive a $50 bonus directly to your account.Whether you are building a lineup specifically for tonight’s tilt or spreading out your forecasts on any other NBA game humming along this week, this bonus gives you the ammunition to slam the door on the competition.Key terms and conditions for this Underdog offer include:Before tip-off between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, make sure you are locked in. Review the details of this exclusive welcome offer below:Getting in on the action is remarkably simple. By punching in the Underdog promo code, new Underdog customers simply need to sign up, play just $5, and they instantly get $50 in bonus entries credited to their account. We’re talking about a phenomenal way to start building your lineup with a minimal upfront commitment. Keep in mind, this is exclusively for new customers creating an account for the first time. Players must meet all local age requirements and be physically located within a participating state to qualify for the $50 in bonus entries. Be sure to confirm your eligibility before tip-off so you can seamlessly claim your bonus.The New York Knicks hit the road to battle the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH. We’re two games deep into the Eastern Conference Finals, and while complete win-loss records are unavailable in the current data, the stakes couldn’t be higher as these two heavyweights fight for a trip to the NBA Finals. The crucial tip-off is scheduled for May 23, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT, with a national television broadcast provided by ABC.We’re dissecting the board to find the best value for this evening’s matchup. Here are the most popular player targets available for both teams based on consensus lines:Through the first two battles of this series, Jalen Brunson has been the unquestioned offensive engine for the Knicks, ripping into the defense for 57 total points. Averaging 28.5 points per contest, he is consistently surpassing his current 26.5 line. Down in the paint, Karl-Anthony Towns is dominating the glass. He has pulled down 26 boards (a 13.0 average), providing incredible statistical momentum to exceed his 11.5 rebounding target.On the Cleveland side, Donovan Mitchell has fiercely answered the bell with 55 points through two games. His 27.5-point average sits exactly on tonight’s consensus scoring line, setting up a razor-thin duel. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen has collected 17 rebounds (averaging 8.5 per game), also sitting directly on the edge of his 8.5 consensus rebounding total.Activating this exclusive Underdog promotion before the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers square off is a breeze. Follow these exact steps to secure your bonus:Please remember that this offer is exclusively available to new users who meet all local age and region requirements. When we’re ready to put those funds to work, Underdog offers two distinct strategies to build your ticket: