PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’26: Trivia quiz covering more than a century of this major

How well do you know PGA Championship history? Try this trivia quiz ahead of the 108th edition of the major on May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club:
1. Who won the last PGA Championship held at Aronimink?
a.) Jerry Barber
b.) Gary Player
c.) Hubert Green
2. Who won the first PGA Championship at stroke play?
a.) Dow Finsterwald
b.) Lionel Herbert
c.) Bob Rosburg
3. Who was the last player from England to win the PGA Championship?
a.) Justin Rose
b.) Tony Jacklin
c.) Jim Barnes
4. Where was the first PGA Championship held?
a.) Newport
b.) Medinah
c.) Siwanoy
5. Who is the last player to win the PGA Championship twice on the same course?
a.) Justin Thomas
b.) Tiger Woods
c.) Brooks Koepka
6. Lanny Wadkins won the first sudden-death playoff in a major at the 1977 PGA Championship. Where was it held?
a.) Valhalla
b.) Oak Hill
c.) Pebble Beach
7. Who holds the PGA Championship record for largest margin of victory?
a.) Scottie Scheffler
b.) Rory McIlroy
c.) Jack Nicklaus
8. What was the first Pennsylvania golf course to host the PGA Championship?
a.) Aronimink
b.) Oakmont
c.) Hershey Country Club
9. In which of the following states has the PGA Championship never been held?
a.) Arkansas
b.) Rhode Island
c.) Oregon
10. Who was the first player with a 62 in the PGA Championship?
a.) Xander Schauffele
b.) Shane Lowry
c.) Thomas Bjorn
11. Who was the last wire-to-wire (no ties) winner of the PGA Championship?
a.) Raymond Floyd
b.) Brooks Koepka
c.) Vijay Singh
12. Who did Tiger Woods beat in his only PGA Championship playoff?
a.) Sergio Garcia
b.) Chris DiMarco
c.) Bob May
13. Who is the one player whose only sanctioned PGA Tour victory was the PGA Championship?
a.) Jack Fleck
b.) Shaun Micheel
c.) Y.E. Yang
14. Jordan Spieth and Arnold Palmer are among three players to win every major except the PGA Championship. Who is the other?
a.) Tom Watson
b.) Sam Snead
c.) Tommy Armour
15. Greg Norman is the only player to lose all four majors in a playoff. Who beat him in extra holes at the PGA Championship?
a.) Bob Tway
b.) Fuzzy Zoeller
c.) Paul Azinger
16. Who is the only player to win the first major he ever played at the PGA Championship?
a.) Rich Beem
b.) Collin Morikawa
c.) Keegan Bradley
17. John Daly is the last alternate to win the PGA Championship. Who withdrew to get Daly into the field?
a.) Fuzzy Zoeller
b.) Nick Price
c.) Johnny Miller
18. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship in three decades?
a.) Phil Mickelson
b.) Jack Nicklaus
c.) Gene Sarazen
ANSWERS
1. b
2. a
3. c
4. c
5. b
6. c
7. b
8. b
9. a
10. a
11. b
12. c
13. b
14. a
15. c
16. c
17. b
18. b
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