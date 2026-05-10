FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus For Knicks-Sixers, MLB Games Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the FanDuel promo code and get a chance at $150 in bonus bets. Wagering $5 on any market for Knicks vs. Sixers or any other game will unlock your reward, provided that the initial bet wins. Click here to set up your account.

FanDuel Promo Code: $150 In Bonus Bets

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed May 10th, 2026

The latest FanDuel promo code offers a highly favorable welcome offer for new customers looking to capitalize on today’s NBA postseason action. By placing a first real-money wager of $5 on the Knicks vs. 76ers matchup—or any other game—you can earn $150 in bonus bets, provided your bet is successful.

From an analytical perspective, the most appealing aspect of this offer is the absence of an odds limit for your qualifying wager. Whether you decide to back a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your win probability or target an against-the-spread (ATS) outcome in the Knicks-76ers clash, a successful $5 bet unlocks $150 in bonus funds. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new FanDuel customers making their initial deposit and wager on the platform.

Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Here is a look at the NBA schedule and betting lines available for tonight’s action:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers NYK -120 / PHI +102 NYK -1.5 (-114) / PHI +1.5 (-106) 212.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -186 / MIN +156 SAS -4.5 (-110) / MIN +4.5 (-110) 218.5

The premier matchup takes place at Xfinity Mobile Arena, where the Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks. The Knicks enter this contest favored by a slim 1.5 points on the road, driven by a high-octane offense anchored by Jalen Brunson. Brunson has been an elite offensive engine, generating a team-high 28 points and 6.1 assists per game this postseason.

Conversely, the Sixers will look to defend their home floor behind a highly efficient two-man game. Point guard Tyrese Maxey is matching Brunson’s production blow-for-blow with 24.4 points and 6.1 assists per postseason contest, while former MVP Joel Embiid continues to dominate the interior, posting 24 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Stanley Cup Playoff Action: Expand Your Betting Card

While the NBA playoffs offer plenty of betting value, you can also leverage your $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate. The ice presents its own high-stakes matchups for bettors to analyze.

Sabres vs. Canadiens

Golden Knights vs. Ducks

Applying your FanDuel welcome offer to these NHL games is another sound strategy. Because this promotion does not restrict the minimum odds of your first bet, you can evaluate these matchups, identify the highest-probability moneyline favorite on the ice, and risk just $5 to potentially secure the $150 in bonus bets.

Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing this exclusive offer ahead of tip-off or puck drop is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to participate. To claim your chance at $150 in bonus bets, simply execute the following steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Lock in a real-money wager of at least $5 on the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, or any other available sports market.

Because there is no odds limit applied to this first real-money wager, you maintain complete flexibility. You can back a heavy moneyline favorite to secure a higher implied probability of winning, or you can take a calculated risk on an underdog.

As long as your qualifying $5 bet settles as a win, FanDuel will award you $150 in bonus bets. All successful users will receive their $150 in Bonus Bets credited directly to their accounts within 72 hours of the initial bet’s settlement.