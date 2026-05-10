BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Mother’s Day NBA, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get one of two welcome offers when you register using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Bet on Knicks vs. Sixers Game 4 with a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer depending on your location when you click here and sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For Knicks-Sixers Game 4 Offer

Whether you are looking to isolate value on the point spread, player props, or the moneyline, BetMGM offers a structural advantage suited to your state. Below is a breakdown of the available introductory bonuses:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 10th Offers Verified By WTOP

Understanding The BetMGM Bonus Code Options

If you are wagering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a “bet $10, get $150” promotion, yielding a high potential return on investment by awarding $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is successful.

For sports bettors located in all other participating U.S. states, the BetMGM bonus code exclusively activates the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This allows you to confidently approach your opening wager on any Knicks or 76ers market—whether backing an underlying team trend or an individual player prop—knowing that an inaccurate prediction will result in a bonus bet refund equal to your initial risk, up to $1,500.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code On Knicks vs. Sixers

Bet Type New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers Spread -1.5 (-105) +1.5 (-115) Moneyline -120 +100 Total Points Over 212.5 (-110) Under 212.5 (-110)

When analyzing recent betting trends, the data strongly favors the visiting team. The New York Knicks have proven remarkably reliable away from Madison Square Garden, posting a 4-1 (.800) record against the spread (ATS) on the road over their last five games. Furthermore, the Knicks excel at maintaining positive momentum, holding a 4-1 (.800) ATS record following a win in their last five outings. Conversely, the Philadelphia 76ers are struggling to defend their home floor, managing a mere 1-3 (.250) straight-up (SU) record at home over their last four contests. The Knicks’ superior Net Rating (6.4) has shown up in this series, as they lead the Sixers (-0.1 Net Rating) 3-0 with a chance to pull off a sweep today.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the basketball court, the BetMGM bonus code can also be applied to today’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff slate. Upcoming postseason matchups feature the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Montreal Canadiens, as well as the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Anaheim Ducks. The same first-bet logic and introductory mechanics apply to these critical hockey games, allowing new users to back the data in multiple sports.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Securing your introductory offer is a streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to activate your promotion and position your bankroll for success: