Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for Mother’s Day MLB + NBA Playoffs Games

Claiming the bet365 Michigan bonus code offer gives you one of the most favorable welcome offers in the sports betting industry. Bet just $10 on any NBA or NHL postseason game and unlock $365 in bonus bets alongside 50 spins. Click here to secure your offer.
bet365 Michigan Bonus Code For $365 Bonus Offer
Before the May 10 matchups start, new players can activate this exclusive welcome offer. Here is a complete breakdown of the current bet365 signup bonus:
|bet365 Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New bet365 User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets & 50 Spins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Verified
|May 10th, 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
If you are planning to back any team on May 10, the bet365 Michigan bonus code delivers an excellent guaranteed return on investment. New users simply need to place a $10 wager on any eligible market to unlock $365 in bonus bets and 50 complimentary online casino spins. This payout is credited whether your initial wager wins or loses.
To successfully capitalize on this offer, your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo. Furthermore, the bet requires minimum odds of -500. Practically, a standard spread or moneyline selection at -450 odds easily qualifies, while a heavy favorite at -800 odds will not yield the bonus. Once your bonus bets hit your account balance, they remain valid for seven days before expiration—a good recipe for success to use on the upcoming postseason action.
Bet365 NBA Sunday Odds
Here is a look at the spreads and totals (Over/Under) for tonight’s postseason slate:
|Game
|Spread
|Total (O/U)
|New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers
|NYK -1 / PHI +1
|213
|San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves
|SAS -4.5 / MIN +4.5
|218.5
New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
The Knicks head into Xfinity Mobile Arena as slight 1-point road favorites. New York has operated as a two-way force this postseason. The data highlights a highly efficient unit lighting up the scoreboard for 117.8 points per postseason game while holding opponents to a stifling 99.6 points per contest. The 76ers face a steep uphill climb, but Philadelphia could catch a break as Knicks forward OG Anunoby is currently listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury.
San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves
The Spurs take to the road laying 4.5 points against the Timberwolves. San Antonio’s offense is operating at peak efficiency, averaging 114 points per game in this run. Conversely, Minnesota will need to leverage its rebounding metrics—specifically a 52.9% postseason Total Rebound Percentage—to stay competitive, as their defense is currently surrendering 110.6 points per game in the postseason.
Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
While the hardwood offers plenty of analytical angles, the ice also presents distinct betting opportunities. Bettors can utilize their welcome offer on today’s Stanley Cup Playoff action.
- Sabres @ Canadiens
- Golden Knights @ Ducks
Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code Offer
Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of today’s games is a simple, systematic process. Follow these exact steps to lock in your bonus bets:
- Register a New Account: Create a new account with bet365 here by providing standard identity-verifying information, including your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address.
- Claim via the App: Download the bet365 mobile app and log in to claim the offer directly from your account menu.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll with a minimum deposit of $10 using any of bet365’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA or NHL markets and execute a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Knicks vs. 76ers matchup (or another eligible market). Once the bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets and 50 spins will automatically be credited to your account.