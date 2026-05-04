OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for for Sixers-Knicks, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the OG promo code offer gives you an easy route to score $100 in bonuses to make trades for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. With games like Sixers vs. Knicks and several other games, you will have tons of options to make trades after you click here and sign up.

Completing some simple registration steps will unlock up to $100 in bonuses. We will take you through each of those steps required to fully capitalize on this offer.

The NBA delivers two high-profile matchups tonight. It starts with Game 1 of the Sixers vs. Knicks series at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are coming off of a six-game series victory over the Hawks, which concluded with a historic win in the sixth game. Meanwhile, the Sixers stormed back to beat the Celtics in seven games after trailing 3-1 in the series. Later on, the Timberwolves play Game 1 against the Spurs to start their second round series. The injury to Anthony Edwards looms large, as he is currently a gametime decision with his knee injury that he suffered in Game 4 of the first round. Minnesota is also missing a key rotation piece in Donte DiVincenzo as he tore his Achilles in Game 4 of round 1. Meanwhile, the NHL provides two Stanley Cup Playoff matchups with Flyers vs. Hurricanes and Ducks vs. Golden Knights. Sign up now to start locking in your bonuses before today’s games start.

OG Promo Code: Lock In $100 In Bonuses

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New Polymarket User Offer $100 in bonuses Promo Confirmed May 4, 2026 Verified By WTOP

To get the full $100 in bonuses, you will have to complete five separate steps. Those are listed below:

Verify your email address: $5 in bonuses

Verify your phone number: $10 in bonuses

Complete your identity verification: $15 in bonuses

Make your first deposit ($10 minimum): $20 in bonuses

Make your first trade ($10 minimum): $50 in bonuses

By completing these simple steps, you will be set up to make your trades for tonight’s games with $100 total in bonuses.

Player Points Markets For Sixers-Knicks Game 1

In addition to prediction the outcome of games, you can look into player prop markets. As an example, we will go through some of the projections for key players in the Sixers vs. Knicks game:

Jalen Brunson 29.5 points: Over (+150) / Under (-178)

Joel Embiid 24.5 points: Over (-178) / Under (+132)

Tyrese Maxey 24.5 points: Over (-123) / Under (+104)

Karl-Anthony towns 19.5 points: Over (-109) / Under (-118)

OG Anunoby 19.5 points: Over (+163) / Under (-195)

Paul George 14.5 points: Over (-123) / Under (+100)

VJ Edgecombe 14.5 points: Over (+143) / Under (-195)

Josh Hart 9.5 points: Over (-204) / Under (+150)

You will have the ability to use your bonuses to make trades for any of these markets, or other options available with OG.

OG Promo Code Registration Process

Start up your new account by clicking here and going through the sign-up process. There, you will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. By completing that process, you will secure your first $30 in bonuses. Then, it will be up to you to use a compatible payment method to make a deposit of at least $10, which will unlock $20 more in bonuses. Then, take your initial $10 deposit and make your first trade to get the rest of the bonuses and fully unlock the $100.