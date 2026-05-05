OG Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Lakers-Thunder, NBA Playoffs Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile with the OG promo code offer to capitalize on one of the best prediction market offers for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. By completing basic operations steps, you will be able to get $100 in bonuses. Click here to set up your account before tonight’s games start.

OG is a newer prediction market platform, which was launched by Crypto.com just before this year’s Super Bowl. You will be able to capitalize on exciting prediction markets for the biggest events in sports with OG, and the route to securing the $100 in bonuses is simple.

Tonight, two second round NBA Playoff series begin. First, the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Detroit Pistons after both teams won their first round series in seven games. Later on, the Los Angeles Lakers play Game 1 against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. We also have one Stanley Cup Playoff game tonight. After a thrilling 9-6 Game 1 victory, the Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of their second round series. In addition to these NBA and NHL postseason games, you will be able to use your bonuses for daily MLB matchups like Rangers vs. Yankees and more. Sign up with this offer before the first game start today.

OG Promo Code Details

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New Polymarket User Offer $100 in bonuses Promo Confirmed May 5th, 2026 Verified By WTOP

Securing your $100 in bonuses is easy. You will have to complete these five simple steps:

Confirm your email address: $5 in bonuses

Confirm your phone number: $10 in bonuses

Complete your ID verification: $15 in bonuses

Make your initial deposit ($10 min.): $20 in bonuses

Make your initial trade ($10 min.): $50 in bonuses

All of these steps are easy to complete, and you will be able to secure $100 in bonuses while using only $10 in real funds. This will equip you to make trades for any game you are interested. Signing up now will maximize your trading options for NBA, NHL and MLB games.

NBA Player Points Markets Tonight

In addition to predicting the outright winner, games against the spread and total points, you can predict how many points key players will score tonight. Let’s go through some of the top options: Cavaliers @ Pistons

Cade Cunningham over/under 29.5 points

Donovan Mitchell over/under 24.5 points

James Harden over/under 19.5 points

Evan Mobley over/under 14.5 points

Jalen Duren over/under 14.5 points

Jarrett Allen over/under 14.5 points

Tobias Harris over 14.5 points

Ausar Thompson over/under 9.5 points

Lakers @ Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over/under 29.5 points

Austin Reaves over/under 19.5 points

LeBron James over/under 19.5 points

Ajay Mitchell over/under 14.5 points

Chet Holmgren over/under 14.5 points

Rui Hachimura over/under 14.5 points

Alex Caruso over/under 9.5 points

Cason Wallace over/under 9.5 points

OG Promo Code: Sign-Up Steps

Start up a new account by clicking here and going through the registration steps. You will be asked to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. After completing those steps, make your initial deposit of at least $10, and then make your initial trade with those funds. Once you do that, you will have your full $100 in bonuses to use for any markets on the platform. Capitalize on your bonuses by making trades for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games, or any other games.