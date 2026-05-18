Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, new customers can take advantage of an excellent welcome offer by using Novig promo code WTOP50. By making a $5 purchase within the platform, users will receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions. Click here to start the registration process.

This welcome bonus can be applied to this highly anticipated NBA matchup, as well as any NBA, NHL, or MLB games on the schedule this week. Novig has tons of different ways to get in on the action. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 Bonus

Before tip-off between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, new users can take advantage of the latest welcome offer. Review the details below to ensure you have everything you need to claim your bonus.

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 18, 2026

The Novig promo code unlocks an exclusive opportunity strictly for new Novig users looking to elevate their sports prediction experience. By signing up and making a simple $5 spend on the platform, new customers will automatically receive $50 in Novig coins. This welcome bonus provides a significant boost right from the start, allowing you to explore the app’s features and make predictions with house coins.

This $50 Novig coin bonus is perfectly timed for the upcoming showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Once you complete your initial $5 spend, you can immediately put your new Novig coins into action by predicting outcomes for this Spurs-Thunder matchup or any other upcoming games across the NBA, NHL, and MLB schedules.

How to Redeem This Offer on the NBA Playoffs

When considering how to use your promo for the matchup, recent trends highlight a few compelling angles for the prediction markets available on Novig.

Team Spread Total San Antonio Spurs +6.5 O 219.5 Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 U 219.5

Against the Spread (ATS) The Thunder enter as 6.5-point favorites at home. Oklahoma City has been reliable in their own building, going 3-1 against the spread over their last four home games. However, the Spurs have been excellent road warriors, posting a 4-1 ATS record in their last five away games and a matching 4-1 ATS mark against opponents with a winning record. Taking the points with the underdog Spurs looks like an attractive prediction.

Playing the Total (219.5) The over/under presents a fascinating clash of trends. The over has landed in six of the Thunder’s last seven games as a favorite, as well as in six of their last seven against teams with a winning record. Conversely, the under has hit in each of San Antonio’s last seven games when playing as a road underdog. With the total set at 219.5, backing the under aligns perfectly with the Spurs’ recent tendencies in this exact scenario.

Getting Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

If you are ready to put these trends to the test for the Spurs vs. Thunder showdown, claiming your sign-up offer is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to get started: