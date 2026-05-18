Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus Spurs-Thunder, Sabres-Canadiens Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game by using Novig promo code WTOP50. By making a $5 purchase within the platform, users will receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions on Spurs-Thunder and even the Game 7 between the Canadiens and Sabres. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus is the perfect way to get in on the action for this Thunder-Spurs clash, as your Novig coins can be utilized to predict outcomes for this NBA matchup, as well as any NHL or MLB game happening this week. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other sport.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Bonuses

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 18, 2026

The latest Novig promo code unlocks an exciting opportunity for new users looking to get involved in the action. By simply signing up and making a $5 purchase on the platform, new customers will instantly receive $50 in Novig coins. These coins can be used to make your predictions across a variety of upcoming matchups on the sports schedule, providing excellent value as you begin exploring the app.

Whether you are backing the Oklahoma City Thunder to handle business or expecting the San Antonio Spurs to put up a fight, this welcome offer is the perfect way to get started. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Novig users, so be sure to secure your $50 in Novig coins before tip-off.

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Preview, Odds

Before locking in your predictions for this NBA clash, let’s look at the current consensus market numbers for the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Team Spread Prediction Total (O/U) Prediction San Antonio Spurs +6.5 219.5 (Under) Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 219.5 (Over)

San Antonio to Cover (+6.5): Taking the Spurs to cover the spread looks like an incredibly strong choice. San Antonio has been a reliable selection on the road, going 4-1 against the spread (ATS) away from home over their last five games. Furthermore, they boast a 4-1 ATS record against opponents with a winning record in that same span.

The Total (O/U 219.5): This line presents a fascinating stylistic clash. The Thunder have been offensive juggernauts as favorites, with the over hitting in six of their last seven games in that role. However, the Spurs tend to grind things out when facing a deficit on the road; the over has failed to hit in each of San Antonio’s last seven road games as an underdog. If you expect the Spurs’ away trends to hold up, leaning toward the Under 219.5 prediction might be the savviest move.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get in on the action for the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup? Claiming your promotion is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to get started before tip-off:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and ready for use. Use the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP50 during the registration process to lock in your offer. Fund Your Wallet: Make your first-time deposit into your newly created Novig account. Make Your Prediction: Spend at least $5 in the app on the market of your choice to fully activate the promotion.

Once you have completed these steps, you will be all set to enjoy the game and make the most of your Novig promo!