Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Wednesday MLB, NBA Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s nothing quite like the thrill of playoff basketball, and new customers can make tonight’s action even sweeter by cashing in on an exclusive welcome offer. Ahead of the pivotal NBA Playoffs matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, you can sign up here with the Novig promo code WTOP50 to hit the ground running.

By making a simple $5 purchase within the platform, you will receive $50 in Novig coins to use for your upcoming predictions. This bonus gives us the ultimate flexibility—you can use your newly acquired Novig coins to back your favorite angles on today’s NBA matchup, or spread your bankroll across any other NBA, NHL, or MLB game on the schedule this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for Sports Prediction Markets

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 13, 2026

This Novig promo code provides a fantastic opportunity for new users to build a bankroll just in time for tip-off in Detroit. If you haven’t set up an account yet, now is your real chance to get involved. By signing up and making a simple $5 spend, first-time customers will instantly unlock $50 in Novig coins.

I always tell folks: having house money in your pocket is the ultimate head start. You can use these promotional coins immediately to fire away on this pivotal Cavaliers-Pistons game, or keep that powder dry for other matchups across the upcoming sports schedule.

Markets for Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Game 5

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers +141 +3.5 (-107) Under 212.5 (-111) Detroit Pistons -168 -3.5 (-113) Over 212.5 (-108)

When I’m deciding how to put promo funds to work, I look straight at the trends to find our best angles. The Pistons boast a stellar 37-10 (.787) home record this season and are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite over their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have struggled mightily in this exact scenario, going 0-4 against the spread on the road as an underdog over their last four. Add in Detroit’s statistical edge in the NBA playoffs—posting a 4.3 Net Rating and a dominant 53.1% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Cleveland’s 1.8 Net Rating and 50.7% on the glass—and laying the points is a smart, calculated wager.

If you are looking to chase a nice pay day on the totals market, the Over is a very enticing option. The Over has cashed in 18 of the Detroit Pistons’ last 30 games.

Steps to Register with the Novig Promo Code

Getting started and unlocking your bonus is incredibly simple. Let’s walk through the steps together to activate your promotion:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here using your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to secure and verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step—make sure to use the Novig promo code WTOP50 when registering to ensure you qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your wallet by making a first-time deposit. Get in on the Action: Spend at least $5 within the app to fully activate the promotion.

Once you check off these steps, we’re ready to use those promotional coins on tonight’s showdown between the Cavaliers and Pistons.