Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for PGA Championship, MLB, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services It is never too early to look at the betting markets and find an edge, especially when you have the right promotional offers in your back pocket. By unlocking the latest Novig promo code WTOP50, new Novig customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets.







When you make a $5 purchase within the platform, you will receive $50 in Novig coins. It goes without saying that this is incredible value. You can use this capital to make upcoming predictions on this highly anticipated rivalry matchup at Citi Field. Better yet, the flexibility of this offer means you can deploy your newly acquired Novig coins on today’s MLB slate, the PGA Championship, or even the Netflix MMA card tonight.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for May 16 Key Points

Before you make your predictions for this cross-town clash between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, take a moment to review the essential details of the welcome bonus.

Here is everything you need to know about claiming and utilizing your Novig offer:

Taking advantage of the latest Novig promo code, WTOP50 , provides a massive value-add exclusively for new Novig users. We put a lot of stock in building a bankroll early, and by registering and making a simple $5 spend on the platform, you will instantly unlock $50 in Novig coins. These coins can be used across the entire upcoming sports schedule, giving you the flexibility to hunt for longshots and exploit market inefficiencies.

, provides a massive value-add exclusively for new Novig users. We put a lot of stock in building a bankroll early, and by registering and making a simple $5 spend on the platform, you will instantly unlock $50 in Novig coins. These coins can be used across the entire upcoming sports schedule, giving you the flexibility to hunt for longshots and exploit market inefficiencies. It does stand to reason that this $50 in Novig coins is the perfect way to get involved in the upcoming cross-town clash at Citi Field. The Yankees enter the matchup boasting a strong 27-17 record, while the Mets are looking to turn things around from a sluggish 18-25 start. As analysts, we love finding the value in these types of polarized matchups.

How to Activate Your Novig Promo Offer

Ready to hunt for value in this Yankees-Mets showdown? Claiming your bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you don’t leave any edge on the table:

Download the App: Head to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Novig app to your mobile device. Create Your Account: Open the app and register as a new user by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: To ensure a safe and secure platform, you will need to provide proof of identification during the sign-up process. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to use promo code WTOP50 to lock in your exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Link a payment method and make your first-time deposit. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB markets (or check out the futures prices for the PGA Championship or tonight’s Netflix MMA card) and spend at least $5 in the app. Whether you are backing the Yankees on the moneyline, fading the Mets’ offense, or playing our official run line prediction, your account will be credited.

Once you complete these steps, your $50 in Novig coins will be fully activated, giving you the analytical edge to attack the board with confidence.

Best Bets and Intriguing Stats for May 16

Yankees Moneyline (-126): We’ve seen time and time again that starting pitching dictates the betting market, and backing the Yankees on the moneyline presents undeniable value here. Carlos Rodón (#55) takes the mound for the Bronx Bombers, supported by a dominant Yankees starting rotation boasting a collective 3.141 ERA, an exceptional 1.09 WHIP, and striking out 8.97 batters per nine innings. On the flip side, the Mets are rolling out a “TBD” starter, and their rotation as a whole is bleeding a 3.93 ERA. The situational uncertainty alone makes the Yankees a smart, analytical play.