Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for NBA + MLB Mother’s Day Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated playoff matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, new customers can take advantage of an excellent welcome offer here using the Novig promo code WTOP50.

Because Novig operates as a unique prediction market, they give users a great way to learn the ropes. When you sign up and play your first $5, you will get 50 in Novig Coins. You can use this welcome bonus to jump into the action on tonight’s NBA slate, or apply it to any other game this week as the postseason rolls on.

Novig Promo Code WTOP55 for NBA Trades

As the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers prepare to face off, I highly recommend new users lock in this bonus before tip-off. Here is a quick overview of the offer details:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Play $5, Get 50 in Novig Coins Date Last Verified May 10, 2026

If you are an aspiring strategist looking to back the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers in tonight’s clash, this Novig promo code provides an excellent starting point. By signing up and verifying your account as an eligible new user, all you have to do is play $5 to unlock a bonus of 50 in Novig Coins.

This exclusive welcome offer equips you with Novig Coins, which serve as the platform’s virtual currency. These coins are your ticket to participating in Novig’s free mode, giving you a safe way to explore the platform, practice your handicapping, and place orders on NBA games without risking your real cash. Keep in mind that this promotional package is strictly available to new users who are creating and verifying their accounts for the very first time.

NBA Markets on Sunday

If you are looking to put your promo to work on tonight’s postseason slate, getting a clear view of the morning line is the first step. Here are the current spreads and totals for tonight’s matchups:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers NYK -1.5 (-108) / PHI +1.5 (-112) 213.5 (O -106 / U -115) San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -4.5 (-109) / MIN +4.5 (-110) 217.5 (O -108 / U -112)

The Knicks are in an incredibly strong position heading into Philadelphia. New York is currently boasting a massive 18.4 Net Rate and securing 55.5% of available rebounds. Compare that to the 76ers, who are getting bullied on the glass with a 46.1% rebound percentage and have struggled with a -8.4 Net Rate.

The trends also heavily favor the Knicks, who are a robust 4-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road over their last five games. Meanwhile, the 76ers have stumbled lately, going 1-3 outright at home in their last four.

And backing the Spurs to cover on the road looks exceptionally promising. San Antonio is a stellar 15-4 over their last 19 games following a win, proving they know how to maintain momentum. Statistically, they outclass Minnesota with a 14.8 Net Rate compared to the Timberwolves’ -2.7. Given San Antonio’s track record of following up victories with strong performances, laying the 4.5 points is a sharp, solid angle.

Steps for Using the Novig Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s Knicks vs. 76ers matchup? Claiming your Novig sign-up offer is a simple process. Follow these quick steps so we can start making moves: