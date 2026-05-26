Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Any Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Prediction

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Novig Promo Code: WTOP50

WTOP50 Welcome Bonus: Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins

Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Featured Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Eligibility: New Novig users only (21+ in participating states)

New Novig users only (21+ in participating states) Eligible Markets: NBA, NHL, or MLB games this week

Novig Promo Code for NBA

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo Tonight

How to Activate Your Novig Promo Code

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create Your Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: As with all regulated platforms, you must provide proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure experience. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration and deposit process, be sure to use promo code WTOP50 to lock in your exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit using one of the secure payment methods available in the app. Place Your First Bet: Spend at least $5 in the app. Whether you are backing the Thunder at home or taking the points with the Spurs, your first $5 wager will officially activate your promotion.