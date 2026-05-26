Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Any Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Prediction

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesAs the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in tonight’s NBA playoff matchup, the Novig promo code WTOP50 can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of tip-off. By utilizing our Novig promo code and making a simple $5 purchase within the platform, you will immediately receive $50 in Novig coins to use on upcoming predictions here. This straightforward signup bonus is the perfect way to jump into the action, allowing you to utilize your bonus coins for today’s NBA matchup as well as any NBA, NHL, or MLB game this week. Quick Offer Details at a Glance:
- Novig Promo Code: WTOP50
- Welcome Bonus: Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins
- Featured Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Eligibility: New Novig users only (21+ in participating states)
- Eligible Markets: NBA, NHL, or MLB games this week
Novig Promo Code for NBABefore tip-off tonight, make sure you have all the details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current Novig signup offer:
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New Novig User Offer
|Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo TonightBanking on points being score looks highly favorable based on recent scoring trends. The over has hit in eight of the Thunder’s last 10 games played at the Paycom Center. Similarly, the over has hit in eight of the Spurs’ last 10 games overall. Both teams have been consistently pushing the pace and lighting up the scoreboard.
How to Activate Your Novig Promo CodeReady to get in on the action for tonight’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app.
- Create Your Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your profile.
- Verify Your Identity: As with all regulated platforms, you must provide proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure experience.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration and deposit process, be sure to use promo code WTOP50 to lock in your exclusive offer.
- Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit using one of the secure payment methods available in the app.
- Place Your First Bet: Spend at least $5 in the app. Whether you are backing the Thunder at home or taking the points with the Spurs, your first $5 wager will officially activate your promotion.