Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 in Novig Coins for Wolves-Spurs, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to jump into tonight’s NBA playoff action, I’ve got a fantastic way for us to build our bankrolls right out of the gate. As the San Antonio Spurs get ready to host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, new customers can take advantage of a stellar welcome offer by signing up here with the Novig promo code WTOP50.

By making a simple $5 purchase within the platform, you’ll automatically receive $50 in Novig Coins to use on your upcoming predictions. There is nothing better than getting bonus credit to use on tonight’s NBA matchup—or any other NBA, NHL, or MLB game this week—so let’s break down exactly how we’re going to capitalize on this.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 12, 2026

If you’re an aspiring strategist trying to move past simple wagers and get involved with the NBA postseason schedule, this latest Novig promo code offers a low-risk, high-reward entry point. I love deals like this because they give us real flexibility to test out new angles. This promotion is strictly available to new users. By simply registering your new account and spending just $5 on the platform, you’ll see $50 in Novig Coins credited directly to your wallet for future predictions.

Once your account is funded and those $50 in Novig Coins are unlocked, we can immediately put them to use on tonight’s showdown between the Spurs and Timberwolves, or explore other betting markets across the daily sports schedule. It’s a nice pay day waiting to happen if we play our cards right.

Markets for Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Game 5

If you’re looking to place trades on tonight’s playoff matchup, here are the current consensus odds to help us build out our betting card. We’re always looking for value, so let’s check the morning line:

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Minnesota Timberwolves +325 +10.5 (-114) Over 218.5 (-110) San Antonio Spurs -418 -10.5 (-106) Under 218.5 (-110)

The Spurs enter this matchup as heavy home favorites, and the numbers absolutely back it up. They are boasting a dominant postseason Net Rating of 13.4, blowing Minnesota’s -2.7 out of the water. I’ve been tracking San Antonio, and they are incredibly reliable when favored, going 15-5 straight up as a favorite over their last 20 games. Plus, they’re 6-3 against the spread (ATS) at the Frost Bank Center over their last nine home contests.

On the flip side, the Timberwolves have struggled to maintain any road momentum. Minnesota is just 1-6 straight up and an abysmal 1-4 ATS on the road following a win in recent situations. Laying the points with the Spurs presents a real chance for us to cash a ticket given these solid team trends.

If you want a slightly different angle, there’s nothing better than rooting for points, and the Over is incredibly enticing tonight. The Over has cashed in three of the Spurs’ last four playoff games. Minnesota might be grabbing slightly more boards—securing 53.0% of available rebounds (Total REB%) compared to San Antonio’s 51.1%—but the Spurs’ high-octane offensive efficiency makes a high-scoring affair highly likely. I’m placing this bet expecting an offensive shootout.

Steps to Use the Novig Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action with me? Follow these simple steps to lock in your Novig offer before the Spurs and Timberwolves tip off: