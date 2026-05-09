Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for UFC 328 Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesAhead of Saturday night’s highly anticipated UFC 328 fight card, new Novig customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by using the latest Novig promo code WTOP50. Novig is an innovative prediction market that gives new users a major boost on their first trade. Specifically, those who sign up with this welcome offer can simply play $5 and get $50 in Novig coins. This exclusive introductory bonus can be used on any fight during the UFC 328 event this Saturday night, as well as any other sport or market available on the platform. By making your initial $5 play, you receive an immediate $50 in Novig coins to explore everything the prediction market has to offer for this weekend’s massive MMA event.
Novig Promo Code for UFC 328
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New Novig User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
How to Use Your Novig UFC Promo Saturday NightIf you are looking to put your Novig promo to work on Saturday night, the UFC 328 fight card presents a variety of compelling angles. While combat sports differ from traditional team sports, savvy users can still look to capitalize on several unique prediction markets offered on the platform. Instead of looking at point spreads, UFC fans can dive into moneyline values on outright winners, total round over/unders, and precise methods of victory. By leveraging your $50 in Novig coins, you can comfortably navigate these different markets and find the best available odds. This virtual currency allows you to strategically hedge your picks or take a chance on an underdog without the stress of risking your own funds on the unpredictability of mixed martial arts.
How to Activate Your Novig Promo OfferReady to take advantage of this exclusive offer for Saturday night’s UFC 328 matchup? Getting started with Novig is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to claim your bonus and start trading:
- Download the App: Download the Novig app to your mobile device.
- Create Your Account: Register a new account by entering your standard personal information.
- Verify Your Identity: To ensure a secure trading experience, you will need to provide a valid proof of identification during the sign-up process.
- Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to use the promo code WTOP50 to lock in your exclusive offer.
- Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to fund your new account.
- Place Your Qualifying Order: Make your first $5 play on the platform to automatically receive your $50 in Novig coins.