Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for For MLB, PGA, Any Trade

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Novig promo code WTOP50 provides new users with an opportunity to unlock $50 in Novig Coins. All you have to do is spend $5 on MLB games, the PGA Championship or even tomorrow’s NBA Playoff games to get your reward. Click here to register.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Welcome Offer

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Confirmed May 14th, 2026

Available exclusively for new Novig users, this robust welcome offer is the perfect way to get started ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves matchup and more. By signing up with the code WTOP50, you will instantly capitalize on the “Spend $5, get $50 in Novig Coins” promotion. Whether you want to back Chris Sale and the hometown Braves or place an order on Ben Brown and the visiting Cubs, this promotion ensures you get premium value on your very first entry.

These coins act as a dedicated virtual currency that can be used to participate in the platform’s free mode. This feature allows you to navigate the prediction markets, test out different strategies, and make your picks without having to risk any of your actual funds right out of the gate.

Novig MLB Markets Today

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) SF @ LAD LAD -161 / SF +158 7.5 (O -121 / U +111) CHC @ ATL ATL -170 / CHC +160 7.5 (O +101 / U -107) PHI @ BOS BOS -104 / PHI +100 7 (O +118 / U -123)

With Chris Sale taking the mound for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta stands out as a strong moneyline play. The Braves’ pitching staff has been dominant this season, boasting a stellar 3.11 team ERA and striking out 8.88 batters per nine innings. Meanwhile, Ben Brown will start for the Cubs, whose offense is generating a .756 OPS and has driven in 200 runs. Backing the Braves at home offers solid value.

Another intriguing matchup features the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox in what shapes up to be a tightly contested game. The odds are practically a toss-up. Boston turns to Ranger Suarez, while Philadelphia hands the ball to Jesús Luzardo. The Phillies’ pitching has struggled slightly with a 4.44 team ERA compared to Boston’s 3.95 mark. With a low total of 7 runs, the Under could be an appealing option as both teams send capable starters to the hill.

Finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers are heavy home favorites against the San Francisco Giants. Emmet Sheehan starts for Los Angeles, backed by a pitching staff sporting a 3.40 ERA. They face Landen Roupp and a Giants lineup hitting just .244 on the year. For better value than the steep moneyline, consider the Under 8, as the Giants’ offense may struggle to generate runs against the Dodgers’ arms.

PGA Championship + NBA Playoffs Action

The action doesn’t stop on the baseball diamond. Once you’ve claimed your welcome offer and made your MLB predictions, you can also use your new Novig account to dive into other major sporting events, like the PGA Championship and tomorrow’s NBA Playoff games. Your Novig offer can easily be applied to these premier events as well.

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started with your Novig promo is simple. Just follow these steps to claim your offer: