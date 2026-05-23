Mallorca and Girona relegated as La Liga finishes

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona and Mallorca were relegated after playing their last games of the La Liga season on…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona and Mallorca were relegated after playing their last games of the La Liga season on Saturday, while Robert Lewandowski bid farewell to Barcelona.

Girona and Mallorca both needed to win and for other results to favor them to make a last-gasp escape from the bottom three spots. They had no such luck and both will join last-placed Real Oviedo in the second division next season.

A victory would have saved Girona but the team that just two seasons ago finished third in La Liga couldn’t better a 1-1 home draw with Elche. That result meant Elche ensured its safety.

Mallorca beat Oviedo 3-0 but its goal difference with Osasuna and Levante did it in.

Celta Vigo locked up a sixth-place finish and the resulting Europa League berth after beating Sevilla 1-0.

Getafe is going to the Conference League after securing seventh place with a 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Champion Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis had already locked up the top five spots and the resulting Champions League berths before the last round.

The season concludes on Sunday with Atletico at Villarreal to see which finishes third.

Lewandowski scores in last game

Lewandowski scored in his last game for Barcelona, netting the champion’s only goal in a 3-1 loss at Valencia.

The 37-year-old striker and Barcelona decided to part ways this summer after he spent four seasons at the club. His goal at Mestalla Stadium was No. 120 in blue and burgundy.

Barcelona clinched the league title with three rounds remaining.

Carvajal and Arbeloa say adiós

Dani Carvajal received ovations from the Santiago Bernabeu and wept when he was substituted in the veteran right back’s last game for Real Madrid.

Carvajal, whose contract is about to expire, assisted Gonzalo García for the opening goal. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé added goals in the 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Carvajal, 34, helped Madrid win six Champions Leagues since 2013 as its top-choice right back — until the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold this season.

Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa also bowed out four months after replacing Xabi Alonso. He was unable to turn things around for a Madrid that finished second and without a trophy this campaign. Spanish media speculates that José Mourinho is close to returning to Madrid.

Defender David Alaba also played his last match for Madrid.

Azpilicueta retires

Former Chelsea defender César Azpilicueta played his last match as a professional before retiring when Sevilla visited Celta.

The 36-year-old Azpilicueta helped win multiple trophies with Chelsea, including two Premier Leagues and the 2021 Champions League, when he was team captain.

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