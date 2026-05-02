All Times EDT Thursday’s Games Tri-City 6, Everett 4 Eugene 7, Spokane 5 Hillsboro 4, Vancouver 2, 10 innings Friday’s…

All Times EDT

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City 6, Everett 4

Eugene 7, Spokane 5

Hillsboro 4, Vancouver 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Hillsboro 3, 10 innings

Tri-City 8, Everett 6

Spokane 7, Eugene 1

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Eugene, 2, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Eugene, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.

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