Fiorentina draws with Atalanta in dreary end to season for both

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina drew with Atalanta 1-1 and the clubs rounded out disappointing Serie A campaigns on Friday.…

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina drew with Atalanta 1-1 and the clubs rounded out disappointing Serie A campaigns on Friday.

Roberto Piccoli put Fiorentina ahead just before halftime but an own goal from Pietro Comuzzo eight minutes from time gave Atalanta a share of the points and ensured Fiorentina’s worst league placing since 2019.

The Florence club started the season horrendously and had to wait until the 16th round to record its first league win.

A recovery in the new year boosted its league position and it was in 14th place although it could fall further if Genoa or Cagliari, the two teams immediately below it, win this weekend.

It was also a disappointing season from Atalanta, whose top four finishes the last two seasons guaranteed it Champions League football.

Atalanta will finish seventh, which means a place in the Conference League, but it has won only one of its last seven Serie A matches.

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