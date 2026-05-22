At least 430 Montgomery Co. school jobs on chopping block to close spending gap

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor recommended Thursday the county school board eliminate more than 430 full-time equivalent positions to close a $36 million gap between the district’s budget for the coming fiscal year and its allotted funding.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor recommended Thursday the county school board eliminate more than 430 full-time equivalent positions to close a $36 million gap between the district’s budget for the coming fiscal year and its allotted funding.

“I think this is probably one of the worst budgets we have had that I can recall,” board President Grace Rivera-Oven said prior to the budget discussion in a meeting room packed with hundreds of MCPS educators and support staff at the board’s Rockville headquarters.

The recommended reductions to close the budget gap include dozens of jobs for social workers, family engagement specialists and English composition assistants.

With those in attendance cheering in support, some of the affected employees told the board how the loss of their jobs would impact them – as well as the students and families they serve.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com

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