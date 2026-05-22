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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 22, 2026, 5:56 PM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND (213½) New York

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Detroit -110 at BALTIMORE -106
Seattle -142 at KANSAS CITY +120
at BOSTON OFF Minnesota OFF
Texas -132 at LA ANGELS +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis OFF at CINCINNATI OFF
at ATLANTA -184 Washington +154
at MIAMI OFF N.Y Mets OFF
St. Louis -110 at CINCINNATI -106
LA Dodgers -126 at MILWAUKEE +108
at ARIZONA -166 Colorado +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Houston +120
Pittsburgh -154 at TORONTO +130
at SAN FRANCISCO -124 Chicago White Sox +106
at PHILADELPHIA -205 Cleveland +172
Athletics OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -208 Montreal +172

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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