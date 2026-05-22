NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 2½ (213½) New York MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 2½ (213½) New York

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF Detroit -110 at BALTIMORE -106 Seattle -142 at KANSAS CITY +120 at BOSTON OFF Minnesota OFF Texas -132 at LA ANGELS +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis OFF at CINCINNATI OFF at ATLANTA -184 Washington +154 at MIAMI OFF N.Y Mets OFF St. Louis -110 at CINCINNATI -106 LA Dodgers -126 at MILWAUKEE +108 at ARIZONA -166 Colorado +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Houston +120 Pittsburgh -154 at TORONTO +130 at SAN FRANCISCO -124 Chicago White Sox +106 at PHILADELPHIA -205 Cleveland +172 Athletics OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -208 Montreal +172

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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