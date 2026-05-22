NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 2½ (213½) New York MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|2½
|(213½)
|New York
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Detroit
|-110
|at BALTIMORE
|-106
|Seattle
|-142
|at KANSAS CITY
|+120
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Texas
|-132
|at LA ANGELS
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-184
|Washington
|+154
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-110
|at CINCINNATI
|-106
|LA Dodgers
|-126
|at MILWAUKEE
|+108
|at ARIZONA
|-166
|Colorado
|+140
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Houston
|+120
|Pittsburgh
|-154
|at TORONTO
|+130
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-124
|Chicago White Sox
|+106
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-205
|Cleveland
|+172
|Athletics
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-208
|Montreal
|+172
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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