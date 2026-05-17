Eintracht Frankfurt parts ways with coach Albert Riera after turbulent spell in charge

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for a new coach after announcing Albert Riera’s departure following his short…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for a new coach after announcing Albert Riera’s departure following his short and turbulent spell in charge of the Bundesliga club.

Frankfurt said late Sunday it had “mutually agreed to part ways” with Riera and assistant coaches Pablo Remon Arteta and Lorenzo Dolcetti “with immediate effect.”

The decision came a day after Frankfurt drew 2-2 with Stuttgart in its last game of the season, a result that left the team eighth in the standings, just outside the European spots.

That match was marked by fan protests directed toward Riera, who publicly fell out with Frankfurt’s top scorer Jonathan Burkardt and had heated outbursts against what he felt was unfair media coverage in recent weeks.

Burkardt, who scored both goals against Stuttgart, was fined by the club for insulting Riera after scoring in the team’s previous game, a 3-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

Frankfurt failed to win any of its last five games, with three defeats ultimately ending its hopes of European qualification.

“Thanks for nothing, Alberto,” read one banner displayed by fans during the team’s final game.

Riera and his assistants were coaxed by Frankfurt from Slovenia’s NK Celje and appointed on Jan. 31 to take over from Dino Toppmöller, who was fired after a winless run of four games. It was seven winless games by the time Riera took over from interim coach Dennis Schmitt.

Riera oversaw four wins, five draws, and five defeats in charge of Frankfurt.

“Following an open and honest analysis of the sporting development, we came to the conclusion that we want to take a different path going into next season,” Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche said.

Riera, who stressed his departure was by mutual agreement, defended his actions while coach.

“My only focus was to improve the team and achieve success,” the Spanish coach said. “I felt it was my duty to protect the club and the players, and I would act the same way again at any time.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.