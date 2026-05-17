Deadly single-car crash in Fairfax Co. leaves 2 dead, 2 kids hurt

Two people are dead and two children are injured, one critically, after a single-car crash early Sunday on Chain Bridge Road over Interstate 66 in Oakton, Virginia, police said.

Two people are dead and two children are injured, one critically, after a single-car crash early Sunday on Chain Bridge Road over Interstate 66 in Oakton, Virginia, police said.

Fairfax County police said officers were called to the scene, where a female driver was pronounced dead. An adult male passenger and two children were transported to a hospital. The man later died, and one of the children was being treated for critical injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

A map of the area is below.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as more details emerge.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.