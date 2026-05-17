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Deadly single-car crash in Fairfax Co. leaves 2 dead, 2 kids hurt

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 17, 2026, 8:29 AM

Two people are dead and two children are injured, one critically, after a single-car crash early Sunday on Chain Bridge Road over Interstate 66 in Oakton, Virginia, police said.

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Fairfax County police said officers were called to the scene, where a female driver was pronounced dead. An adult male passenger and two children were transported to a hospital. The man later died, and one of the children was being treated for critical injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

A map of the area is below.

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CLINK MAP TO ENLARGE. (Courtesy Google Maps)

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as more details emerge.

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Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

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