Roki Sasaki throws 7 sharp innings, Shohei Ohtani has 3 hits, Dodgers beat Angels 10-1 for sweep

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Roki Sasaki yielded one run and struck out eight over seven sharp innings, Kyle Tucker had…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Roki Sasaki yielded one run and struck out eight over seven sharp innings, Kyle Tucker had three hits and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept the weekend Freeway Series with a 10-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Sasaki (2-3) made the best start of his two-year major league career at Angel Stadium, allowing four hits while setting career highs in innings and strikeouts without issuing a walk in 91 pitches. After a wild rookie season with a rocky beginning, a lengthy injury absence and an improbable transformation into an effective playoff closer in October, Sasaki is making progress on settling into the rotation.

Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages delivered two-run singles in the fourth inning of the fifth straight victory for the Dodgers, who outscored the Halos by a combined 31-3 in the first series of the season between the two-time World Series champions and the team with the majors’ worst record.

Ohtani had three singles at his former home stadium, giving him eight hits and eight RBIs in his past four games. A recent slump prompted the Dodgers to give their four-time MVP two days off from hitting earlier this week.

Grayson Rodriguez (0-1) gave up seven runs and seven hits and four walks while working into the fourth inning in his debut for the Angels, who acquired the right-hander from Baltimore in the offseason. Rodriguez hadn’t pitched in the majors since July 2024 because of multiple injuries, including shoulder inflammation that sidelined him this spring.

Yoán Moncada had an RBI single for the Angels, who have lost six straight.

Up next

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-3, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound in San Diego on Monday night in the Dodgers’ first meeting of the season with the NL West rival Padres.

Walbert Ureña (1-4, 3.29 ERA) takes the mound at Angel Stadium on Monday to open a four-game series with the Athletics.

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