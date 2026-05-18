NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (221½) San Antonio MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|6½
|(221½)
|San Antonio
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-150
|Cleveland
|+126
|at TAMPA BAY
|-146
|Baltimore
|+122
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-173
|Toronto
|+144
|Boston
|-114
|at KANSAS CITY
|-105
|Houston
|-115
|at MINNESOTA
|-104
|Athletics
|-128
|at LA ANGELS
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|-167
|Chicago White Sox
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-126
|Cincinnati
|+106
|Atlanta
|-115
|at MIAMI
|-104
|N.Y Mets
|-140
|at WASHINGTON
|+118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-165
|Milwaukee
|+138
|at ARIZONA
|-137
|San Francisco
|+115
|LA Dodgers
|-155
|at SAN DIEGO
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-149
|at COLORADO
|+125
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BUFFALO
|-120
|Montreal
|-100
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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