NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (221½) San Antonio MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (221½) San Antonio

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -150 Cleveland +126 at TAMPA BAY -146 Baltimore +122 at N.Y YANKEES -173 Toronto +144 Boston -114 at KANSAS CITY -105 Houston -115 at MINNESOTA -104 Athletics -128 at LA ANGELS +108 at SEATTLE -167 Chicago White Sox +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -126 Cincinnati +106 Atlanta -115 at MIAMI -104 N.Y Mets -140 at WASHINGTON +118 at CHICAGO CUBS -165 Milwaukee +138 at ARIZONA -137 San Francisco +115 LA Dodgers -155 at SAN DIEGO +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -149 at COLORADO +125

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -120 Montreal -100

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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