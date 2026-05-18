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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 18, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA CITY (221½) San Antonio

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -150 Cleveland +126
at TAMPA BAY -146 Baltimore +122
at N.Y YANKEES -173 Toronto +144
Boston -114 at KANSAS CITY -105
Houston -115 at MINNESOTA -104
Athletics -128 at LA ANGELS +108
at SEATTLE -167 Chicago White Sox +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -126 Cincinnati +106
Atlanta -115 at MIAMI -104
N.Y Mets -140 at WASHINGTON +118
at CHICAGO CUBS -165 Milwaukee +138
at ARIZONA -137 San Francisco +115
LA Dodgers -155 at SAN DIEGO +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -149 at COLORADO +125

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BUFFALO -120 Montreal -100

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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