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Man dies after being rescued from Anacostia River near Navy Yard, DC police say

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

May 17, 2026, 10:40 AM

A man died after being pulled from the Anacostia River late Saturday near the Navy Yard, D.C. police said.

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D.C. Fire and EMS were called around 10:36 p.m. to the river near the 1400 block of Water Street in Southeast, close to the Eastern Power Boat Club, for a report of someone in the water.

Divers from D.C. police and fire recovered the man and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said they believe the man fell from a boat. No foul play is suspected.

See a map of the rescue location below:

(Courtesy Google Maps)

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Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

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