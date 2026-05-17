Man dies after being rescued from Anacostia River near Navy Yard, DC police say

A man died after being pulled from the Anacostia River late Saturday near the Navy Yard, D.C. police said.
D.C. Fire and EMS were called around 10:36 p.m. to the river near the 1400 block of Water Street in Southeast, close to the Eastern Power Boat Club, for a report of someone in the water.
Divers from D.C. police and fire recovered the man and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.
Investigators said they believe the man fell from a boat. No foul play is suspected.
See a map of the rescue location below:
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