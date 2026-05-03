Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 in Lineups for Magic-Pistons, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA playoffs heat up with a pivotal May 3 showdown between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, we have a real chance to score a nice pay day. Let’s be honest, handicapping these high-stakes matchups can be tricky, but we’re in this together. By signing up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55, new users can secure an exclusive, high-value welcome offer ahead of the opening tip on ABC.

Right now, when you sign up and simply play $5, you will get $55 in lineups to use on today’s nationally televised Pistons-Magic showdown or any other NBA game this week. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to step up your game and chase those bigger payouts, this new-user offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for NBA Action

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer you can claim before Detroit and Orlando take the floor:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in lineups Date Last Verified May 3, 2026

Taking advantage of this Boom promo code is an incredible strategy for us to get ahead before the May 3 postseason clash. While navigating exotic bets or piecing together a massive trifecta of player props can feel intimidating, Boom makes it easy to get started.

To claim your bonus, new Boom customers simply need to register, enter the promo code, and play just $5. Once you make that initial $5 play, Boom will hook you up with $55 in lineups. You can deploy these bonus lineups on today’s ABC matchup in Detroit or keep them in your back pocket for the rest of the week’s playoff schedule.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Boom customers. To successfully claim your “play $5, get $55” offer, you must meet your jurisdiction’s legal age requirements and be physically present in a participating state.

NBA Markets on Sunday for Both Game 7s

If you are looking to maximize your Boom NBA promo, tonight’s schedule offers several incredible player props to key in on. I’m targeting a few of these specific lines to anchor my entries. Here is a breakdown of the five highest player points over/unders for the upcoming matchups (keep in mind, all stats are drawn from the previous playoff games in each series):

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 32.5 29.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 23.3 24.5 RJ Barrett Cleveland Cavaliers 24.3 23.5 Paolo Banchero Detroit Pistons 24.3 22.5 Scottie Barnes Cleveland Cavaliers 24.2 21.5

Cade Cunningham leads the entire slate with a towering 29.5 points line. Considering he is averaging a staggering 32.5 points per game so far in this series, I’m absolutely keying him into my lineups. He will face an Orlando Magic squad that has struggled slightly, carrying a -2.8 Net Rating into the matchup.

Over in Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell draws a 24.5 point total against the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is posting 23.3 PPG in the postseason and will be attacking a Raptors defense holding a -0.8 Net Rating. Meanwhile, Toronto will lean heavily on RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes to keep pace. Barrett is averaging 24.3 points against his 23.5 prop, while Barnes is putting up 24.2 PPG against a 21.5 line. Both will have to navigate a Cavaliers defense sporting a positive 0.8 Net Rating.

Finally, Paolo Banchero brings his 24.3 PPG series average into Little Caesars Arena to battle the Pistons. With his over/under set at 22.5 points, Banchero presents another solid statistical edge for us to target, though he will have to work against a Detroit team sporting a +2.8 Net Rating.

How to Use the Boom Promo Code

Activating your bonus in time for the May 3 tip-off is a straightforward process. To get your piece of the action, you will need to create and register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. During this registration phase, it is required that you enter Boom promo code WTOP55 to ensure your account is eligible for the welcome offer.

Once your profile is set up, simply fund your account using one of the platform’s secure methods. The beauty of this promotion is its simplicity: you don’t need to worry about complex deposit matches. All you have to do is play $5 on the platform, and Boom will automatically reward you with $55 in lineups.

By making that quick $5 play, you instantly unlock $55 worth of firepower to use on your favorite over/unders and player props. Whether you are backing Cade Cunningham to light up the scoreboard or hunting for value across the rest of the league, this bonus sets you up perfectly before the Pistons and Magic take the court.