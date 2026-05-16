Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus for MLB, Any Picks This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to get in on upcoming baseball action can use Boom promo code WTOP55 to unlock a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the first pitch. Play $5 on any MLB game to unlock $55 in free lineups. Click here to start signing up.

You can utilize this offer on any matchup across the MLB slate, whether you want to get involved in the New York Yankees visiting the New York Mets or target other exciting interleague showdowns like the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Los Angeles Angels. Boom will have options on a wide range of sports, including MLB, NHL, NBA, PGA, MMA and more.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Unlocks $55 in Free Lineups

For new Boom customers, this welcome offer provides a prime opportunity to build a daily fantasy bankroll. By signing up, making a deposit, and submitting an initial entry of at least $5, users are awarded $55 in free lineups. To qualify, users must be new to the platform, meet the legal age requirements, and reside in a participating state.

This offer is perfect for capitalizing on an exciting schedule of interleague baseball. Whether you are backing the Milwaukee Brewers (25-17) against the Minnesota Twins (20-25), or looking to target the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-18) facing the Los Angeles Angels (16-28), the Boom promo code ensures you have extra entries to get in on the action.

Beyond the diamond, your free lineups can be deployed across a massive multi-sport calendar. No matter your sport of choice, there is a lineup waiting to be crafted.

How to Use Your Boom MLB Promo

Once you have secured your welcome offer, there is plenty of value to target across the interleague schedule. Below is a look at the daily fantasy projections for 10 of the biggest stars taking the field, focusing on strikeout lines for the starting pitchers and total hits for the sluggers.

Player Hits Projection Strikeouts Projection Carlos Rodón – 5.5 Justin Wrobleski – 5.5 Aaron Judge 0.5 – Shohei Ohtani 0.5 – Cody Bellinger 0.5 – Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 – Mark Vientos 0.5 – Juan Soto 0.5 – Marcus Semien 0.5 – Trent Grisham 0.5 –

When digging into the data for these matchups, the underlying metrics strongly point toward targeting fewer than 5.5 strikeouts for the starting pitchers. New York’s Carlos Rodón is making his second appearance of the year, recording four strikeouts in 4.1 innings in his debut. Similarly, Los Angeles starter Justin Wrobleski is projected tightly at 5.5 strikeouts. Despite owning an elite 2.42 ERA, Wrobleski’s low 4.4 K/9 rate points toward a heavy pitch-to-contact approach that limits his strikeout ceiling.

Conversely, the data is extremely optimistic regarding offensive production. The metrics heavily support Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani to easily eclipse their 0.5 total hits projections. Judge has been a reliable force all season with a .267 batting average and 42 hits, while Ohtani brings a .240 average and 36 hits into his upcoming contest. Using your free lineups to back these premier sluggers to find the grass is a sound, evidence-backed strategy.

How to Activate Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to maximize the value of your initial entry. To get started, you must first create and register a new account using standard personal information and ensure that promo code WTOP55 is entered during the sign-up process. Once your account is verified, you will need to make a deposit using one of Boom’s secure payment methods.

To unlock the potential of this welcome offer and receive the $55 in free lineups, simply create your first daily fantasy entry and submit it for $5. Once that initial $5 lineup is officially placed, your account will be credited with the $55 promotional value, giving you ample flexibility to build out entries for MLB, the PGA Championship, or the NBA and NHL playoffs. Plan your DFS strategy carefully to ensure you extract the absolute most out of this lucrative multi-sport promotion.