Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 in Free Lineups for Spurs-Thunder, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build lineups for the upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup can use Boom promo code WTOP55 to unlock a generous welcome bonus. First-time players can turn a $5 play into $55 in free lineups. Click here to start the registration process.

This new-user promotion provides the perfect opportunity to build your initial entries and jump straight into the daily fantasy sports action as the Thunder host the Spurs. The winner of this matchup will advance to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. Boom will have a variety of options available for first-time players.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Unlocks $55 in Free Lineups

Before building your entries for the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup, make sure you know the details of the latest Boom Fantasy welcome offer. Review the table below for everything you need to claim your bonus:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Offer Last Verified On May 30, 2026

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Boom customer who is 18 years of age or older and physically located in one of the platform’s eligible states. Once your account is successfully registered and verified in an approved location, simply meet the entry requirements to unlock your $55 in free lineups. This bonus is exclusively tailored to get you started across the various daily fantasy markets available on Boom.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game 7 DFS Projections

If you are looking to put your Boom Fantasy promo to work, the player props market for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is loaded with options. Below are the five players with the highest consensus point totals on the board, along with their assist and rebound projections.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 7.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 12.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 De’Aaron Fox 13.5 5.5 3.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5 1.5 8.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5 Points) Gilgeous-Alexander leads the slate with a massive 30.5-point consensus line. However, he faces a stiff test against San Antonio. The Spurs bring a highly efficient presence to both ends of the floor. With San Antonio also excelling at limiting second-chance opportunities, fewer extra possessions could make the Under an appealing play for the Thunder guard in your daily fantasy lineups.

Victor Wembanyama (27.5 Points) On the other side of the floor, Wembanyama enters with a 27.5-point total. The matchup presents an environment where he could thrive. The Thunder are a solid team but can occasionally struggle on the boards. Wembanyama’s rebounding projection is already set at a staggering 12.5, and if he dominates the glass against Oklahoma City’s interior presence, the extra put-back opportunities could easily push his scoring Over the 27.5 mark.

Beyond the NBA hardwood, the Boom platform offers extensive daily fantasy markets for both the NHL and MLB. Whether you are looking to project shots on goal and points on the ice, or home runs and strikeouts on the diamond, your free lineups can be utilized across a wide variety of professional sports to maximize your fantasy experience.

How to Access Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your Boom promo offer: