Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 in Free Lineups for Spurs-Thunder, MLB

New users looking to build lineups for the upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup can use Boom promo code WTOP55 to unlock a generous welcome bonus. First-time players can turn a $5 play into $55 in free lineups. Click here to start the registration process.
This new-user promotion provides the perfect opportunity to build your initial entries and jump straight into the daily fantasy sports action as the Thunder host the Spurs. The winner of this matchup will advance to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. Boom will have a variety of options available for first-time players.
Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Unlocks $55 in Free Lineups
Before building your entries for the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup, make sure you know the details of the latest Boom Fantasy welcome offer. Review the table below for everything you need to claim your bonus:
|Boom Promo Code
|WTOP55
|New User Offer
|Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY
|Offer Last Verified On
|May 30, 2026
To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Boom customer who is 18 years of age or older and physically located in one of the platform’s eligible states. Once your account is successfully registered and verified in an approved location, simply meet the entry requirements to unlock your $55 in free lineups. This bonus is exclusively tailored to get you started across the various daily fantasy markets available on Boom.
Thunder vs. Spurs Game 7 DFS Projections
If you are looking to put your Boom Fantasy promo to work, the player props market for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is loaded with options. Below are the five players with the highest consensus point totals on the board, along with their assist and rebound projections.
|Player
|Points Over/Under
|Assists Over/Under
|Rebounds Over/Under
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|30.5
|7.5
|3.5
|Victor Wembanyama
|27.5
|3.5
|12.5
|Stephon Castle
|16.5
|6.5
|5.5
|De’Aaron Fox
|13.5
|5.5
|3.5
|Chet Holmgren
|13.5
|1.5
|8.5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5 Points) Gilgeous-Alexander leads the slate with a massive 30.5-point consensus line. However, he faces a stiff test against San Antonio. The Spurs bring a highly efficient presence to both ends of the floor. With San Antonio also excelling at limiting second-chance opportunities, fewer extra possessions could make the Under an appealing play for the Thunder guard in your daily fantasy lineups.
Victor Wembanyama (27.5 Points) On the other side of the floor, Wembanyama enters with a 27.5-point total. The matchup presents an environment where he could thrive. The Thunder are a solid team but can occasionally struggle on the boards. Wembanyama’s rebounding projection is already set at a staggering 12.5, and if he dominates the glass against Oklahoma City’s interior presence, the extra put-back opportunities could easily push his scoring Over the 27.5 mark.
Beyond the NBA hardwood, the Boom platform offers extensive daily fantasy markets for both the NHL and MLB. Whether you are looking to project shots on goal and points on the ice, or home runs and strikeouts on the diamond, your free lineups can be utilized across a wide variety of professional sports to maximize your fantasy experience.
How to Access Boom Promo Code WTOP55
Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your Boom promo offer:
- Sign Up and Register: Click here to navigate to the Boom platform and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP55. This is required to link the exclusive welcome offer to your new account.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section. You must make a minimum deposit of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
- Build Your Lineups: With your account funded, browse the board for the upcoming game. To trigger the bonus, simply play $5 in lineups on Oklahoma City, San Antonio, or any other available daily fantasy market.
- Claim Your Bonus: After meeting the $5 play requirement, you will automatically receive $55 in free lineups.