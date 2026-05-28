Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 in Free Lineups for Spurs-Thunder Game 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Boom promo code WTOP55, first-time players can simply sign up, play $5, and instantly receive $55 in free lineups. This is an opportunity to start making picks on Spurs-Thunder or any other game this week. Click here to start signing up.







Whether you are building an entry for the critical Thunder vs. Spurs matchup or looking ahead to other games later this week, this strictly new-user promotion provides a massive boost right from tip-off. Grab these free lineups and go big with Boom.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Quick Details

Use Boom promo code WTOP55 as a first-time customer.

as a first-time customer. Sign up, deposit, and play at least $5 to receive $55 in free lineups .

to receive . The offer can be used for Spurs-Thunder Game 6 or other eligible Boom contests.

✅ This promotion is for new users only and is subject to age, location, and eligibility requirements.

Getting started with the Boom promo code is a straightforward process for daily fantasy sports fans looking to add some extra excitement to the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup. The welcome offer is incredibly simple: new users just need to sign up and play a minimum of $5 to instantly receive $55 in free lineups.

This immediate bankroll boost allows you to dive straight into the Western Conference Finals action without having to wait for your initial entry to settle.

Keep in mind that this specific promotion is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To successfully claim the new user offer from Boom, you must meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state where Boom operates. Furthermore, if you want to diversify your daily fantasy sports portfolio, Boom also features an extensive selection of projections across the NHL and MLB, allowing you to seamlessly transition your bonus lineups from the basketball court to the ice or the diamond.

Spurs vs. Thunder DFS Player Projections

Spurs vs. Thunder Projections:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Points – 30.5

(Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Points – 30.5 Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Rebounds – 7.5

(Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Rebounds – 7.5 Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Points – 12.5

(Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Points – 12.5 Isaiah Hartenstein (Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Rebounds – 7.5

(Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Rebounds – 7.5 Alex Caruso (Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Assists – 2.5

(Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Assists – 2.5 Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs): Total Points – 26.5

(San Antonio Spurs): Total Points – 26.5 De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs): Total Points – 14.5

(San Antonio Spurs): Total Points – 14.5 Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs): Total Points – 17.5

(San Antonio Spurs): Total Points – 17.5 Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs): Total Points – 13.5

(San Antonio Spurs): Total Points – 13.5 Julian Champagnie (San Antonio Spurs): Total 3-Point Field Goals – 2.5

If you are looking to build daily fantasy entries for the matchup, recent series performances give us a solid foundation for evaluating these projections. For the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama has been dominant, logging 141 points across five games in this series (an average of 28.2 points per game), which supports a look at the Over on his 26.5 points projection. Rookie guard Stephon Castle has also shined, putting up 93 points over five starts (18.6 points per game), showing strong value against his 17.5 points total.

On the Oklahoma City Thunder side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a lofty projection of 30.5 points. He has scored 131 points in the series so far (26.2 points per game), meaning he will need a slight uptick in volume to clear his Over. However, the glass provides a very intriguing angle for the Thunder. Isaiah Hartenstein has pulled down 45 rebounds through five games (9.0 rebounds per game), making his 7.5 rebounds projection an incredibly appealing anchor for your Boom lineups.

How to Secure Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Unlocking your bonus in time for the showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you receive your free lineups before tip-off: