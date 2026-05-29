Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 in Free Lineups for MLB, NBA Picks (May 29)

New users looking to get in on the upcoming MLB action can take advantage of Boom promo code WTOP55. Start with a $5 play on any available market to unlock $55 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.
There should be something for every sports fan this weekend. Go all in on any of Friday’s MLB games, including Yankees-Athletics and Dodgers-Phillies. Not to mention, this Boom Fantasy promo applies to Game 7 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.
Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Delivers $55 in Free Lineups
New Boom customers can unlock the platform’s latest welcome offer to receive $55 in free lineups. To qualify, simply create a new account and make a minimum deposit of $10. Once your initial requirements are met, Boom will credit your account with $55 in free lineups to use across the exciting MLB slate. You can immediately use this added value to build your entries around marquee matchups like the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, or the New York Yankees taking on the Athletics.
Please note that this Boom promo code is strictly reserved for first-time players. To be eligible for the free lineups, you must be a new Boom customer, meet the minimum age requirement of 18+, and be physically located in one of the participating states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY. Standard terms and conditions apply.
How to Make Picks on MLB’s Friday Games
With your free lineups secured, you can immediately begin targeting the top matchups on the schedule. Below is a breakdown of the current hits and strikeout projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field.
- Zack Wheeler – Strikeouts: 5.5
- Justin Wrobleski – Strikeouts: 4.5
- Aaron Judge – Hits: 0.5
- Shohei Ohtani – Hits: 0.5
- Bryce Harper – Hits: 0.5
- Freddie Freeman – Hits: 0.5
- Mookie Betts – Hits: 0.5
- Kyle Schwarber – Hits: 0.5
- Brent Rooker – Hits: 0.5
- Shea Langeliers – Hits: 0.5
- Brent Rooker – Hits: 0.5
- Shea Langeliers – Hits: 0.5
When building your daily fantasy entries, the data strongly supports a few key stars going over their current props. Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler draws a 5.5 strikeout line against the Dodgers. Through six starts this season, Wheeler has racked up 36 total strikeouts. On the other side of that matchup, Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski has a 4.5 strikeout line. With only 29 strikeouts through eight starts (3.6 per game), the data points toward the “under” for his prop.
For the hitters, Aaron Judge is heavily projected to get a hit (0.5) against the Athletics. The Yankees slugger has recorded 51 hits in 56 games, consistently finding ways to get on base. Similarly, Shohei Ohtani is practically averaging a base hit every time he steps to the plate. Through 51 games, Ohtani has 52 hits, indicating that selecting the “over” on his 0.5 hits prop is a high-probability option to anchor your Boom lineups.
Getting Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP55
It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Boom. Creating an account is a quick and hassle-free process:
- Click the Promo Link: Click here and apply promo code WTOP55 to navigate to the Boom sign-up page.
- Create Your Account: Fill in your personal details, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Confirm that you are 18+ and located in an eligible state.
- Make Your First Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum deposit of $10 to meet the initial requirement.
- Build Your First Lineups: Browse the available MLB markets and construct your daily fantasy entries using the funds from your deposit.
- Play Five Lineups: To unlock the free lineups, you must play $5. Once you’ve played all five, Boom will automatically credit your account with $55 in free lineups.