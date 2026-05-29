Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 in Free Lineups for MLB, NBA Picks (May 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the upcoming MLB action can take advantage of Boom promo code WTOP55. Start with a $5 play on any available market to unlock $55 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

There should be something for every sports fan this weekend. Go all in on any of Friday’s MLB games, including Yankees-Athletics and Dodgers-Phillies. Not to mention, this Boom Fantasy promo applies to Game 7 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Delivers $55 in Free Lineups

New Boom customers can unlock the platform’s latest welcome offer to receive $55 in free lineups. To qualify, simply create a new account and make a minimum deposit of $10. Once your initial requirements are met, Boom will credit your account with $55 in free lineups to use across the exciting MLB slate. You can immediately use this added value to build your entries around marquee matchups like the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, or the New York Yankees taking on the Athletics.

Please note that this Boom promo code is strictly reserved for first-time players. To be eligible for the free lineups, you must be a new Boom customer, meet the minimum age requirement of 18+, and be physically located in one of the participating states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY. Standard terms and conditions apply.

How to Make Picks on MLB’s Friday Games

With your free lineups secured, you can immediately begin targeting the top matchups on the schedule. Below is a breakdown of the current hits and strikeout projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field.

Zack Wheeler – Strikeouts: 5.5

– Strikeouts: 5.5 Justin Wrobleski – Strikeouts: 4.5

– Strikeouts: 4.5 Aaron Judge – Hits: 0.5

– Hits: 0.5 Shohei Ohtani – Hits: 0.5

– Hits: 0.5 Bryce Harper – Hits: 0.5

– Hits: 0.5 Freddie Freeman – Hits: 0.5

– Hits: 0.5 Mookie Betts – Hits: 0.5

– Hits: 0.5 Kyle Schwarber – Hits: 0.5

– Hits: 0.5 Brent Rooker – Hits: 0.5

– Hits: 0.5 Shea Langeliers – Hits: 0.5

– Hits: 0.5 Brent Rooker – Hits: 0.5

– Hits: 0.5 Shea Langeliers – Hits: 0.5

When building your daily fantasy entries, the data strongly supports a few key stars going over their current props. Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler draws a 5.5 strikeout line against the Dodgers. Through six starts this season, Wheeler has racked up 36 total strikeouts. On the other side of that matchup, Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski has a 4.5 strikeout line. With only 29 strikeouts through eight starts (3.6 per game), the data points toward the “under” for his prop.

For the hitters, Aaron Judge is heavily projected to get a hit (0.5) against the Athletics. The Yankees slugger has recorded 51 hits in 56 games, consistently finding ways to get on base. Similarly, Shohei Ohtani is practically averaging a base hit every time he steps to the plate. Through 51 games, Ohtani has 52 hits, indicating that selecting the “over” on his 0.5 hits prop is a high-probability option to anchor your Boom lineups.

Getting Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP55

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Boom. Creating an account is a quick and hassle-free process: