Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus MLB Entries This Week

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Dive into a full MLB slate of games today with a generous bonus in hand when you redeem the Boom promo code WTOP55. This welcome offer gives you a $55 bonus to use on any game today, with every team taking the diamond.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the MLB, NBA playoffs, or any other sport, and you will get $55 in lineups. This entry can be placed on an MLB game today, such as the Phillies vs. Padres, or you can look ahead to tomorrow’s Game 6 between the Thunder and the Spurs, with the Thunder taking a 3-2 lead with a victory last night.

Boom allows you to combine your favorite player props into an entry, with the more plays in an entry meaning a higher payout, but also higher risk. First, play $5 to get started, and take home $55 in lineups.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for MLB Bonus Wednesday

Before placing your entries for tonight’s critical Western Conference clash, let’s review the morning line on the complete details of this exclusive signup offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Lineups Date Last Verified WTOP55 Date Last Verified May 27th, 2026

The details of the Boom welcome offer are simple. All you need to do is play $5 to get $55 in lineups. Remember, you must be a new Boom customer who meets the legal age requirements and is physically located in a participating state.

Once signed up, you can can use this promo to put together your favorite entries for any of the MLB games today, or start researching player props for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6 tomorrow.

MLB Entries Today via Boom

Once you have secured your bonus entries, it is time to dig into the projections and build a winning lineup. Tonight’s schedule features plenty of heavy hitters and dominant arms. To help you cut through the noise, we have identified the top hit projections available on the board, alongside a pair of starting pitchers and their strikeout lines.

Here are some of the top lines for tonight’s matchups:

Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals) vs. New York Yankees: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Paul Goldschmidt (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Cody Bellinger (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Mauricio Dubon (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Maikel Garcia (Kansas City Royals) vs. New York Yankees: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 4.5 Strikeouts

4.5 Strikeouts Bryce Elder (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 4.5 Strikeouts

With premier talent taking the field, tonight’s slate is packed with star power and distinct market angles. It does stand to reason that Aaron Judge enters his matchup against the Royals with a lofty 1.5 hits line. We’ve seen time and time again that projecting these multi-hit performances requires a deep dive into the opposing pitching rotation. On the other side of the diamond, Bobby Witt Jr. shares a similarly aggressive 1.5 hit projection as he prepares to face Gerrit Cole.

Speaking of Cole, the Yankees ace is pegged at a very reachable 4.5 strikeouts for his start on the road. Pairing his strikeout projection with a few of the premium hit totals—like Ronald Acuña Jr. needing just a single knock against the Red Sox—is a textbook example of how to put your promotional bonus entries to work for maximum upside.

How to Redeem the Boom Promo Code

Claiming this welcome bonus before the Thunder and Spurs take the court is quick and easy. We’re in this together, so just follow my playbook to get your new account funded and ready to go:

Sign Up: Ceate a new account using the links anywhere on this page . You will need to register by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: This is the most important step—ensure that Boom promo code WTOP55 is entered during the registration process to unlock the welcome offer. Make a Play: Link one of Boom’s secure payment methods and make your initial $5 play.

Once your secure $5 entry clears, Boom will instantly reward you with $55 in lineups.