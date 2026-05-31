Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for MLB Picks (May 31)

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We look for value in every corner of the daily MLB slate, and right now, the biggest edge before the first pitch is unlocking the Boom promo code WTOP55. By making a minimum deposit of just $10, new users can take advantage of a generous “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” welcome offer.







Create a new account here, and you will be able to receive $55 in free lineups to dive into all MLB games today. Building a bankroll early is crucial, and applying this bonus to today’s matchups—like the Braves visiting the Reds, the Red Sox facing the Guardians, or the Padres taking on the Nationals—gives you immediate leverage. Keep in mind, this offer is strictly for first-time players looking to extract maximum analytical value from today’s baseball schedule.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for MLB Bonus Sunday

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Offer Last Verified On May 31st, 2026

Claiming the Boom welcome offer is a seamless process for first-time players looking to get an informed edge on today’s MLB action. By registering as a new Boom customer and making a straightforward minimum deposit of $10, you unlock the platform’s lucrative “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” bonus. This means you can build your initial entries with player props from exciting matchups across the slate and immediately receive additional free lineups to keep you invested throughout the daily baseball schedule.

To qualify for this generous promotion, you must be a new Boom customer who meets the platform’s strict age and location requirements. If you meet these criteria, you are fully cleared to secure your welcome bonus and start assembling your winning MLB entries.

How to Use Your Boom MLB Bonus for Sunday Games

Whether you are targeting the marquee matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds or looking elsewhere across the slate, applying your Boom entries to player props is a thrilling way to use your bonus. We put a lot of stock in finding the right situational context. Below is a breakdown of the lines for some of tonight’s biggest stars.

Player Hits Strikeouts Spencer Strider (ATL) N/A 6.5 Nick Lodolo (CIN) N/A 5.5 Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) 0.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 N/A Austin Riley (ATL) 0.5 N/A Spencer Steer (CIN) 0.5 N/A José Ramírez (CLE) 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran (BOS) 0.5 N/A Wilyer Abreu (BOS) 0.5 N/A

When building your lineups, the pitching duel in Cincinnati offers compelling angles. Spencer Strider brings a dominant 11.07 K/9 rate to the mound. Conversely, Nick Lodolo enters tonight with a 7.71 K/9 and faces a deeply talented Braves lineup.

At the plate, Elly De La Cruz remains a spark plug for the Reds, batting .274 with 63 hits over 230 at-bats. On the other side, Ronald Acuña Jr. is carrying a .246 average, but Lodolo’s 1.38 WHIP indicates plenty of expected traffic on the basepaths.

How to Activate the Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Getting started with Boom and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Whether you want to build your first lineups around the Padres vs. Nationals matchup, the Red Sox visiting the Guardians, or the Braves taking on the Reds, follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Enter the Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP55. This step is required to link the welcome bonus to your new account. Enter the Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. This step is required to link the welcome bonus to your new account. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and fund your account. You must deposit at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods to qualify for the promotion. Play and Earn: Dive into today’s MLB slate and start building your entries. Under the “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” offer, simply play 5 lineups with your deposited funds. Once completed, Boom will automatically credit your account with $55 in free lineups to keep the action going.

With a low $10 minimum deposit to get started, activating your Boom promo code is the perfect way to elevate your daily fantasy baseball experience.