Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NBA Playoffs Friday

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Gear up for another three game NBA playoff slate tonight when you redeem the Boom promo code WTOP55 for a fantastic DFS bonus. All new users can sign up to receive $55 in free lineups for this game, or any other NBA playoff game tonight.







The way this offer works is to set up a new account using this promo code offer, and you will receive a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups from there. This gives you the comfort of knowing that you can place your first entry across any of these games tonight for $5, knowing you will get a $55 bonus to use no matter what happens.

Use this opportunity to place your favorite NBA player prop entries for the three games tonight between the Pistons-Magic, Cavaliers-Raptors and Lakers-Rockets. Boom Fantasy has you covered with any player prop market you can think of between player points, rebounds, assists, made 3s and much, much more.

Redeem the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55 for this welcome offer, and start placing your favorite NBA player prop entries for the NBA playoffs from there.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55 for $55 NBA Playoff Bonus Tonight

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP55 Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 1st, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Dive into the NBA games tonight with a bonus in hand, using Boom to place your favorite NBA player prop entries tonight. This welcome offer gives you the opportunity to claim free lineups, giving you some ammo to go bold with your predictions.

As detailed above, new users who sign up using this promo code will claim a $55 bonus to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport.

NBA Player Prop Entries Tonight via Boom Fantasy

As for the lines for tonight, here are the five players with the highest point totals on the board for tonight’s games, using consensus lines:

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic) – 30.5 Points

(Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic) – 30.5 Points Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors) – 27.5 Points

(Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors) – 27.5 Points Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons) – 24.5 Points

(Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons) – 24.5 Points Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets) – 22.5 Points

(Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets) – 22.5 Points LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets) – 22.5 Points

Cade Cunningham enters tonight’s matchup against the Magic averaging a massive 32.6 points per game in this playoff series and a massive 36% usage rate.

As for the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell will look to take advantage of a Raptors defense allowing 111.8 points per game to the Cavs in this playoff series. He has struggled this series, averaging roughly 23 points per game, but is always a threat to go off.

Down in Texas, Lakers stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves share identical 22.5-point totals against the Rockets. Having lost two straight after going up 3-2, look for those two to try and lead the Lakers to avoid losing a third straight game.

Ho to Redeem the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55