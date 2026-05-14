Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Giants vs. Dodgers, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to build daily fantasy sports entries for the San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup can use Boom promo code WTOP55. By registering and playing just $5, new users receive $55 in free lineups to kickstart their account. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are building entries around the Giants-Dodgers showdown or pivoting to other MLB matchups on the slate, like the Chicago Cubs at the Atlanta Braves or the Philadelphia Phillies at the Boston Red Sox, this bonus provides an immediate bankroll boost. Furthermore, there is plenty of high-stakes action available on the Boom platform. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for MLB: Claim $55 in Free Lineups

Before the first pitch is thrown, make sure your account is properly set up. Here is everything you need to know about the current welcome offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On May 14, 2026

New Boom customers can unlock this streamlined welcome offer by registering for an account with our exclusive promo code. By signing up and playing a $5 entry, you will receive $55 in free lineups to use on the platform’s extensive MLB markets. This offer is available exclusively for first-time players who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state.

Once your account is funded and your initial entry is placed, you can dive into a deep menu of daily fantasy baseball action, alongside dynamic markets for the ongoing NBA Playoffs and PGA Championship.

Thursday Night MLB DFS Projections

With your Boom promo funds ready to go, you can immediately target compelling MLB player projections for the West Coast clash between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here is a look at the strikeout projections for the starting pitchers, as well as the hits projections for some of the biggest stars in the lineups:

Player Hits Strikeouts Landen Roupp N/A 5.5 Emmet Sheehan N/A 5.5 Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Max Muncy 0.5 N/A Luis Arraez 1.5 N/A Jung Hoo Lee 0.5 N/A

Looking at the starting pitchers, both possess the arsenal to challenge their 5.5 strikeout projections. Los Angeles starter Emmet Sheehan brings an impressive 10.85 K/9 rate, having recorded 43 strikeouts over 35.2 innings this season. On the other side, San Francisco’s Landen Roupp is similarly effective, sporting a 10.51 K/9 rate with 51 strikeouts across 43.2 innings. The underlying data suggests both hurlers are strong candidates to exceed their strikeout numbers.

When evaluating the hitters, Freddie Freeman provides stability. Hitting .277 with 44 hits in 159 at-bats, he represents a reliable choice to surpass his 0.5 hits projection. Meanwhile, Giants infielder Luis Arraez faces a higher bar with his hits mark set at 1.5.

How to Redeem Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Claiming your welcome bonus before the next MLB first pitch is a straightforward process. To successfully activate this offer, the promo code WTOP55 is required. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is properly loaded for the diamond: