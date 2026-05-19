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Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks, NBA, MLB Picks

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Signing up with the latest Boom promo code WTOP55 gives you great DFS offer to help you get ready for Game 1 of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks series tonight. Make your picks for tonight’s game to construct your initial $5 play and unlock $55 in free lineups after you hit submit. Click here to register.
Activating this offer is incredibly straightforward. The best part is that new users will not have to stress about the result of their initial $5 plays. When you submit that play, you will receive the $55 in free lineups, regardless of the result. So, new users can attack tonight’s Cavs vs. Knicks matchup with ultimate flexibility. Tonight’s game and this series provides plenty of intrigue, as the Knicks are looking to advance to the finals for the first time since 1999. They come in as the favorite over a Cavs team that has played Game 7s in their first two series this postseason. Whether you are looking at making predictions for stars like Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell and Karl-Anthony Towns, or looking at other key rotation players for both teams, you can quickly activate your $55 in lineups. Additionally, users can look to the MLB slate tonight, as new Boom users can make picks for any sport to unlock their $55 in free lineups.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Claim $55 In Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP
New Boom User Offer $55 in free lineups
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US
Promotion Verified May 19th, 2026
Let’s go through a potential lineup you can make for Cavs vs. Knicks tonight to give an example of how you can unlock your $55 reward:
  • Donovan Mitchell over 26.5 points
  • Jalen Brunson under 27.5 points
  • Karl-Anthony Towns over 17.5 points
  • Mikal Bridges over 12.5 points
  • Jarrett Allen over 7.5 rebounds
  • Mitchell Robindon over 12.5 points + rebounds + assists
After making your selections, you just need to risk at least $5 with this lineup and hit submit. From there, you will have $55 more in lineups for tonight’s game or future playoff matchups. As mentioned before, you have the flexibility to use markets for other sports available within the Boom app to unlock your offer.

Additional Features With Boom

Beyond making your initial lineups and using your reward, new users can take advantage of the additional games available within the app:
  • NBA Playoff Tournament: Get share of $25K if you finish within the top 200
  • Daily Wheel: Spin every day in May for a shot at prizes
  • Tuesday Double: Get two player projections lowered for your lineup
  • Boom Bingo: 3 in a row wins 2x, full board wins 500x
  • Pick ‘Em: Make 2-8 picks
  • Pick & Spin: Make 2 picks and win up to 500x
  • Squad Ride: Pick 3 players and win up to 20x

Register With Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Creating your new profile is easy. Just click here and go through the registration process. There, you will be prompted to input basic identifying information (Name, date of birth, address, etc.) alongside a promo code (WTOP55). Next, you will have to complete your initial deposit. This will cover your initial $5 play, which can be made after you make your picks for tonight’s Cavs vs. Knicks game or any other available matchup. Upon hitting submit, you will have your $55 in free lineups.

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