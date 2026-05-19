Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks, NBA, MLB Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesSigning up with the latest Boom promo code WTOP55 gives you great DFS offer to help you get ready for Game 1 of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks series tonight. Make your picks for tonight’s game to construct your initial $5 play and unlock $55 in free lineups after you hit submit. Click here to register. Activating this offer is incredibly straightforward. The best part is that new users will not have to stress about the result of their initial $5 plays. When you submit that play, you will receive the $55 in free lineups, regardless of the result. So, new users can attack tonight’s Cavs vs. Knicks matchup with ultimate flexibility. Tonight’s game and this series provides plenty of intrigue, as the Knicks are looking to advance to the finals for the first time since 1999. They come in as the favorite over a Cavs team that has played Game 7s in their first two series this postseason. Whether you are looking at making predictions for stars like Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell and Karl-Anthony Towns, or looking at other key rotation players for both teams, you can quickly activate your $55 in lineups. Additionally, users can look to the MLB slate tonight, as new Boom users can make picks for any sport to unlock their $55 in free lineups.
Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Claim $55 In Lineups
|Boom Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Boom User Offer
|$55 in free lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in the US
|Promotion Verified
|May 19th, 2026
- Donovan Mitchell over 26.5 points
- Jalen Brunson under 27.5 points
- Karl-Anthony Towns over 17.5 points
- Mikal Bridges over 12.5 points
- Jarrett Allen over 7.5 rebounds
- Mitchell Robindon over 12.5 points + rebounds + assists
Additional Features With BoomBeyond making your initial lineups and using your reward, new users can take advantage of the additional games available within the app:
- NBA Playoff Tournament: Get share of $25K if you finish within the top 200
- Daily Wheel: Spin every day in May for a shot at prizes
- Tuesday Double: Get two player projections lowered for your lineup
- Boom Bingo: 3 in a row wins 2x, full board wins 500x
- Pick ‘Em: Make 2-8 picks
- Pick & Spin: Make 2 picks and win up to 500x
- Squad Ride: Pick 3 players and win up to 20x