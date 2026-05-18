Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Claim $55 Bonus For Spurs-Thunder, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Now is the time to act with the latest Boom promo code WTOP55 welcome offer, as you can capitalize on $55 in free lineups for Game 1 of the Spurs vs. Thunder Western Conference Final. Complete an initial play of $5 or more to get your lineups credited to your account. Click here to register with this offer.

It is important to note that your initial $5 play does not have to win. No matter the result, the $55 in free lineups will be credited to your account. This gives you what is essentially a trial run for your first play, which will help you learn how the app works for when you put your $55 in free lineups to use.

The attention centers on the Western Conference Finals tonight as two juggernauts will start their series. The defending champion Thunder will face their biggest test of the postseason as they face the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama. Oklahoma City has not lost yet this postseason, while the Spurs just defeated the Timberwolves in six games. New users are not restricted to the NBA Playoffs. With a huge Game 7 between the Canadiens and Sabres tonight alongside a busy MLB slate, new players have tons of options to start off their accounts.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Claim $55 Spurs-Thunder DFS Offer

Boom Promo Code WTOP New Boom User Offer $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified May 18th

Let’s go through the process of constructing your first play. After signing up and completing your deposit, this is all that is left to do to unlock your $55 in free lineups:

Make your selections (at least 2 players) for Spurs vs. Thunder, Canadiens vs. Sabres, MLB games, etc.

Risk at least $5

Hit submit and unlock your $55 in free lineups

As an example, you might be interested in making picks for players like Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more. Maybe you are interested in predicting Wembanyama to go above his rebounding projection and Gilgeous-Alexander to go above his points projection. Once you have loaded those picks to your lineup, you can submit your qualifying $5 play to unlock your rewards.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 1 Lineup Example

To help you get off to a fast start and provide some inspiration, we have provided an example of a lineup you can make for tonight’s game:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander under 30.5 points

Victor Wembanyama over 12.5 rebounds

Jalen Williams over 15.5 points

Stephon Castle over 6.5 assists

De’Aaron Fox under 15.5 points

Chet Holmgren over 8.5 rebounds

As mentioned before, you will be required to make picks for two or more players, so you are not forced to include as many picks as we have. The only other firm requirement from there is that you have to risk $5 to get your free lineups.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Sign-Up Offer

Register with this offer by clicking here and going through the steps below: