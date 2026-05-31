Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 MLB Bonus for Cubs-Cardinals, Any Sunday Picks

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It is never too early to look at the board and find some value, and all new DFS users can take advantage of the Betr promo code WTOP to unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s non-conference clash between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. By signing up here, first-time players receive two no-sweat entries; if either of your initial entries drops, you receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for Cubs vs. Cardinals, MLB Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 31st, 2026

The Betr welcome offer is structured to give new players a distinct edge. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and getting two no-sweat entries to kickstart your portfolio is massive. Under this promotion, if either of your first two entries misses the mark, you receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, capped at $200 total. To sweeten the offer, this package also includes a free pick, giving you an extra piece of capital to craft your initial entry.

This offer is a high-value way to jump into tonight’s divisional matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether you are backing the hitters or focusing your entries on the mound, your first picks are covered. It goes without saying, but this promotion is strictly available for new Betr customers who meet the minimum legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Bonus Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Matthew Liberatore (STL) N/A 4.5 Jordan Wicks (CHC) N/A 3.5 Jordan Walker (STL) 0.5 N/A Alec Burleson (STL) 0.5 N/A Ivan Herrera (STL) 0.5 N/A Masyn Winn (STL) 0.5 N/A Alex Bregman (CHC) 1.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) 0.5 N/A Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson (CHC) 0.5 N/A

Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore has his strikeout prop set at 4.5. Carrying an 8.418 K/9 rate over 56.2 innings this season, he averages nearly a strikeout per frame. Registering five strikeouts sits comfortably within his median performance range, making the Over 4.5 an excellent foundation for an entry. On the flip side, Cubs starter Jordan Wicks faces a lower line of 3.5 strikeouts. While his 10.385 K/9 rate pops off the page, he has only recorded 4.1 innings of work so far. Given the incredibly small sample size and a lack of deep outings, attacking the Under 3.5 is the smarter, analytically sound play.

At the plate, St. Louis outfielder Jordan Walker is in a prime spot to clear his 0.5 total hits prop. Walker is batting a team-leading .290 over 210 at-bats, establishing a high floor that easily justifies an Over 0.5 lean. Conversely, the market is asking Chicago’s Alex Bregman to clear a lofty 1.5 hits prop. Bregman has put together a solid campaign with a .260 average, but asking any hitter to record a multi-hit game is a tall order. The data firmly points toward the Under 1.5 as the high-value outcome to round out your picks.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before the first pitch is a highly efficient process. To lock in your no-sweat entries and extract the most value from the board, simply follow these activation steps:

Register for an Account: Download the Betr app or navigate to their site to begin the sign-up process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is critical that you enter the promo code WTOP. Applying this specific code is the trigger required to unlock your no-sweat entries and the free pick on your new account. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, you need to fund it using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. To secure the absolute maximum value of the welcome bonus—which consists of two $100 max tokens—you will need to deposit at least $200.

It does stand to reason that while you are not strictly required to deposit the full $200 upfront to participate, doing so is the only mathematical way to realize the maximum $200 value of this promotion. Once your account is funded and the code is active, your two no-sweat entries and free pick will be ready to deploy for tonight’s MLB slate.