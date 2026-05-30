Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Picks

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New DFS users can unlock a fantastic welcome offer by using the Betr promo code ahead of tonight’s Game 7 showdown between the Thunder and the Spurs. This promotion provides two no-sweat entries to start your experience, and you can use this link here or below to sign up.







If either of your initial entries comes up short, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. Whether you want to focus your entries on today’s Thunder-Spurs clash or dive into any MLB regular season game this weekend, this welcome bonus ensures your first predictions come with a serious safety net.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 7 Bonus

Promo code: Use WTOP during sign-up to activate the offer.

Use during sign-up to activate the offer. New users only: This promotion is available strictly for new Betr customers.

This promotion is available strictly for new Betr customers. Bonus structure: Receive two no-sweat entries, each worth up to $100.

Receive two no-sweat entries, each worth up to $100. Maximum value: The total refund value is capped at $200.

The total refund value is capped at $200. Refund format: If either initial entry loses, the entry fee is returned as Betr Bucks for use on future picks.

If either initial entry loses, the entry fee is returned as Betr Bucks for use on future picks. Free pick: New users also receive a free pick after registering.

New users also receive a free pick after registering. Eligibility: Players must meet Betr’s age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates.

We put a lot of stock in finding the right opportunities, and the Betr promo code unlocks an exciting welcome offer tailored perfectly for the upcoming NBA postseason clash between the Thunder and Spurs. By signing up, you can take advantage of two no-sweat entries to kick off your action. If either of these initial entries happens to lose, Betr has you covered by refunding your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a total maximum of $200. As an added bonus for diving into this Thunder-Spurs matchup, new users will also receive a free pick to use right out of the gate.

Please note that this exclusive promotion is available strictly for new Betr customers. To qualify for the two no-sweat entries and the free pick, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates.

Use Betr for Spurs-Thunder Entries Tonight

If you are looking to put your Betr bonus to work, the player prop market for tonight’s action offers plenty of intriguing value. Below are the seven players with the highest point totals for the game:

Player Point Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 Victor Wembanyama 27.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 13.5 Devin Vassell 13.5 Jared McCain 13.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5

When comparing these totals to current postseason statistics, a few glaring trends emerge. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the highest prop on the board at 30.5 points. However, he is averaging 27.1 points per game so far in the postseason, suggesting the under might be the data-backed play. Victor Wembanyama faces a similarly lofty 27.5-point total; but with a postseason average of 23.2 points per game.

On the other side of the coin, several rising stars have point totals that sit below their current postseason production, offering genuine longshot upside. San Antonio’s Stephon Castle is averaging an impressive 19.4 points per game, making his 16.5-point prop look quite approachable for entries taking the over. De’Aaron Fox is also outperforming his line; his prop is listed at just 13.5 points, despite averaging 16.5 points per contest.

Finally, Oklahoma City big man Chet Holmgren has a prop set at 13.5 points, a mark he routinely clears with his 15.7 points per game average.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up for Spurs-Thunder Game 7

Activating this exclusive welcome offer ahead of the Thunder-Spurs postseason clash is a straightforward process. To ensure you claim your bonus, you must use the Betr promo code WTOP during sign-up.

Follow these simple steps to get started:

Sign Up: Download the Betr app or visit their platform to begin the registration process. Enter the Code: Input the promo code WTOP when prompted. Register Your Account: Provide standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location. Unlock Your Bonus: Once your account is fully verified and registered, your welcome offer will be triggered.

Completing these steps unlocks up to $200 in total bonus value, which is distributed as two separate no-sweat entries (up to a $100 maximum per token). Place your initial entries on the Thunder, Spurs, or any other NBA action. If either of those first two entries happens to come up short, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total refund of $200.