Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB + NBA Playoffs Picks This Weekend

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All new DFS users can redeem the Betr promo code WTOP to unlock a generous welcome offer ahead of the upcoming Game 7 matchup between the Spurs and the Thunder, along with any MLB game today. By signing up, new players will receive two no-sweat entries, along with a free pick. If either of your initial entries loses, you will get your entry fee refunded in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total (distributed as two $100 max entries). Sign up here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for Spurs vs. Thunder

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 29th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies and protecting our bankroll, and the Betr welcome offer provides an excellent safety net for the upcoming postseason showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. By utilizing the Betr promo code, new users will secure two no-sweat entries to kickstart their experience. If either of your initial entries happens to lose, Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200.

On top of this refund coverage, new users will also receive a free pick to use right away on the NBA action. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers. To claim your no-sweat entries and free pick for the Spurs vs. Thunder game, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

How to Use Your Betr NBA Bonus on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

If you are looking to put your no-sweat entries to use, tonight’s showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder offers a variety of intriguing player props. Here is a look at the highest point lines for the biggest stars in this matchup:

Player Point Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 Victor Wembanyama 27.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 13.5 Devin Vassell 13.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5 Jared McCain 13.5

When analyzing the data to decide between the over or the under, a few names immediately stand out where we can find some real value.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the highest prop of the night at 30.5 points. However, he is currently averaging 27.1 points per game for the postseason. It does stand to reason that taking the under might be the logical, data-driven choice here. Similarly, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama faces a line of 27.5 points, despite his season average sitting a bit lower at 23.2 points per game, making his under another appealing option.

On the other side of the coin, the data indicates strong potential for several players to hit the over. San Antonio’s Stephon Castle has a line of 16.5 points, which is nearly three points lower than his 19.4 points per game average. Teammate De’Aaron Fox is also in a favorable position; his prop is set at 13.5 points despite averaging 16.5 points per game. For the Thunder, Chet Holmgren features a 13.5-point prop, a mark he routinely clears with his 15.7 points per game average.

How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to claim your welcome offer for the upcoming Spurs vs. Thunder matchup on May 30 (Eastern Time)? Getting started with Betr is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to create your account and secure your bonus:

Start Your Registration: Download the Betr app or visit their official platform to begin creating your new account. Enter Personal Information: You will need to register by providing standard personal information—such as your full name, physical address, email, and date of birth—to verify your identity and ensure you meet the platform’s age and location requirements. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, promo code WTOP is required. Be sure to enter it in the designated field to successfully lock in your welcome offer. Submit Your Picks: Once your account is verified and funded, make your selections for the San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City game or any other eligible market.

By successfully registering your account and entering the required promo code, you will trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This offer is distributed as two separate $100 max tokens, acting as your no-sweat entries. You can place these entries with confidence, knowing that if either of your picks loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to a $200 maximum total).