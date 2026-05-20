Athletics right-hander Gunnar Hoglund undergoes hip surgery and won’t pitch this season

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics right-hander Gunnar Hoglund won’t pitch this season as he recovers from hip surgery. The…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics right-hander Gunnar Hoglund won’t pitch this season as he recovers from hip surgery.

The team announced Wednesday that Hoglund underwent surgery a day earlier at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. The Athletics said Dr. Marc Philippon performed a hip labral repair and cartilage debridement.

Hoglund went 1-3 with a 6.40 ERA in six starts last year as a 25-year-old rookie, but his 2025 season ended in June as he underwent surgery after dealing with left hip impingement. He went on the injured list again in March due to a sprained right knee.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Hoglund out of Mississippi with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft.

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