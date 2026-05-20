All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 15 .681 — New York 30 19 .612…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 15 .681 — New York 30 19 .612 3 Boston 21 27 .438 11½ Toronto 21 27 .438 11½ Baltimore 21 28 .429 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 28 22 .560 — Chicago 25 23 .521 2 Minnesota 22 27 .449 5½ Detroit 20 29 .408 7½ Kansas City 20 29 .408 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 24 24 .500 — Texas 23 25 .479 1 Seattle 23 27 .460 2 Houston 20 30 .400 5 Los Angeles 17 32 .347 7½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 33 16 .673 — Philadelphia 25 24 .510 8 Washington 24 25 .490 9 Miami 22 27 .449 11 New York 21 27 .438 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 28 18 .609 — St. Louis 28 19 .596 ½ Chicago 29 20 .592 ½ Cincinnati 25 24 .510 4½ Pittsburgh 24 24 .500 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 30 19 .612 — San Diego 29 19 .604 ½ Arizona 24 23 .511 5 San Francisco 20 29 .408 10 Colorado 19 30 .388 11

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 4

Boston 7, Kansas City 1

Texas 10, Colorado 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Seattle 1

Athletics 14, L.A. Angels 6

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Cantillo 3-1) at Detroit (Mize 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Miami 4

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 1

Washington 9, N.Y. Mets 6

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings

Texas 10, Colorado 0

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 2-2) at St. Louis (May 3-4), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Cavalli 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 4-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

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