All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|New York
|30
|19
|.612
|3
|Boston
|21
|27
|.438
|11½
|Toronto
|21
|27
|.438
|11½
|Baltimore
|21
|28
|.429
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Chicago
|25
|23
|.521
|2
|Minnesota
|22
|27
|.449
|5½
|Detroit
|20
|29
|.408
|7½
|Kansas City
|20
|29
|.408
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|24
|24
|.500
|—
|Texas
|23
|25
|.479
|1
|Seattle
|23
|27
|.460
|2
|Houston
|20
|30
|.400
|5
|Los Angeles
|17
|32
|.347
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Philadelphia
|25
|24
|.510
|8
|Washington
|24
|25
|.490
|9
|Miami
|22
|27
|.449
|11
|New York
|21
|27
|.438
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|St. Louis
|28
|19
|.596
|½
|Chicago
|29
|20
|.592
|½
|Cincinnati
|25
|24
|.510
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|24
|.500
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|San Diego
|29
|19
|.604
|½
|Arizona
|24
|23
|.511
|5
|San Francisco
|20
|29
|.408
|10
|Colorado
|19
|30
|.388
|11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
Houston 2, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 4
Boston 7, Kansas City 1
Texas 10, Colorado 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Seattle 1
Athletics 14, L.A. Angels 6
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Cantillo 3-1) at Detroit (Mize 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-3), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Miami 4
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 1
Washington 9, N.Y. Mets 6
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings
Texas 10, Colorado 0
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 2-2) at St. Louis (May 3-4), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Cavalli 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 4-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
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