Switzerland routs Austria 9-0 to stay perfect at ice hockey worlds, US faces Germany

ZURICH (AP) — Switzerland routed Austria 9-0 on Wednesday to keep a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship.…

ZURICH (AP) — Switzerland routed Austria 9-0 on Wednesday to keep a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship.

Theo Rochette, Nico Hischier and Damien Riat each scored two goals as the Swiss won their fourth straight game to lead Group A in Zurich with 12 points.

Sven Andrighetto had three assists and Leonardo Genoni stopped 20 shots.

After finishing runner-up the previous two years, host Switzerland hopes for more in front of the home supporters.

Austria remains on nine points after its first loss.

In Group B in Fribourg, Czechia rallied late to edge winless Italy 3-1.

Nicholas Saracino put Italy in front 1-0 in the second period — for only the second goal by Italy at the worlds.

Early in the third, Marek Alscher tied it at 1-1 and Jakub Flek scored the eventual winner with 8:55 left. Dominik Kubalík added an empty-netter.

The Czechs, atop their group with 10 points, outshot Italy 58-15.

Later Wednesday, the United States hopes to recover from a loss to Finland on Monday when it faces Germany. Also, Sweden plays Slovenia.

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