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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 20, 2026, 5:11 PM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (215½) Cleveland

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -116 Cleveland -103
at N.Y YANKEES -162 Toronto +136
at LA ANGELS -114 Athletics -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -124 at ST. LOUIS +104
N.Y Mets -112 at WASHINGTON -104
Atlanta -146 at MIAMI +122
at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -201 Montreal +166

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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