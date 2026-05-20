NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6½ (215½) Cleveland MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|6½
|(215½)
|Cleveland
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-116
|Cleveland
|-103
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-162
|Toronto
|+136
|at LA ANGELS
|-114
|Athletics
|-106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-124
|at ST. LOUIS
|+104
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at WASHINGTON
|-104
|Atlanta
|-146
|at MIAMI
|+122
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-201
|Montreal
|+166
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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