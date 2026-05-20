NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6½ (215½) Cleveland MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6½ (215½) Cleveland

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -116 Cleveland -103 at N.Y YANKEES -162 Toronto +136 at LA ANGELS -114 Athletics -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -124 at ST. LOUIS +104 N.Y Mets -112 at WASHINGTON -104 Atlanta -146 at MIAMI +122 at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -201 Montreal +166

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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